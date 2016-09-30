26°
Artists from around the state 'rush' to Gympie

30th Sep 2016 1:27 PM
RUSH OF ENTRIES: Gympie artist Ken Gailer's Evening Skies which won the Open Section of last year's Rush Art Competition. Come and see the winners along with the variety of subjects and mediums at this year's Rush Art Competition at the Gympie Regional Gallery from Wednesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 22.
ENTRIES from all over Queensland have now been received for the Gympie Regional Gallery annual Rush Art Competition.

Formerly known as the Gold Rush Art Competition, it will officially open next Wednesday (October 5) at 6pm for a 7pm start.

All 11 section winners will be announced including the winner of the Open Award of $3000 sponsored jointly by the Gympie Regional Council and the Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The Rush Art Competition attracts local and regional entries from artists all over Queensland and is a highlight on the Gallery exhibition schedule.

Paintings, sculpture and ceramics will be on show in a variety of themes and mediums with the gallery walls laden with art works.

It's a good time to see the variety of different types of art work and subjects with a view to purchase something original for your walls. The Rush Art Competition exhibition will be on view until Saturday, October 22.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St with opening hours from Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm. Inquiries 5481 0733.

The Big Draw

DRAWING can change lives.

The Gympie Regional Gallery is hosting The Big Draw which aims to get everyone drawing.

When we draw, we take an opportunity to slow down and to appreciate how the visual world works. By developing this skill we gain a deeper understanding of our surroundings and learn a truly universal language. A drawing can sometimes communicate an idea more effectively than words.

Drawing can be a powerful tool for invention, for communicating complex concepts, and for its power to engage people with collections and exhibitions in museums, gallery and heritage sites.

By fostering a greater understanding of what drawing can mean, and by increasing awareness and engagement, many people can benefit from, and contribute to society by drawing.

From October 1-31 you are invited to participate in the Gallery's Big Draw event by joining in a collaborative stairwell drawing project titled 'square, circle, triangle' - a fusion of maths, science and art.

Anyone can join in regardless of age or ability and it's easy.

To get involved pick up a kit from the Gympie Regional Gallery from 10am-4pm Tuesday-Saturday.

The kit includes some hints and instructions for you to get started. So why not get drawing today and pick up your kit.

Open weekends

GYMPIE artists will open their studios as part of the Gympie Region Studio Trails on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9.

Mary Valley artists will open their studios on the weekend of November 5-6.

These weekends are an opportunity to meet local artists and see where they create.

The Gympie region is home to a number of recognised, talented artists who work in a variety of artistic mediums.

The trails are outlined in the 2016 Studio Trails book, produced specifically for this project which you can download from gympie.qld.gov.au/gympie

-studio-trails or pick up one from the Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash Street.

Inquiries 5481 0733.

Rush festivities

AS PART of the Rush Art Competition at the Gympie Regional Gallery you can join an exhibition tour with the Gallery's education and public programs officer Sandra Ross.

This guided tour from 10am-11am on Wednesday, October 14 will take you through each section with discussion of the winners and finish with a free morning tea hosted by the Friends of the Gallery.

Bookings are required for catering purposes by phoning 5481 0733.

Then on Wednesday, October 19 from 7pm, come to the Great Art Debate for a fun and frivolous night of entertainment when two teams debate the topic Art is Sexier than Chocolate.

Entry is $5 which includes a light supper. Definitely a fun night out.

One Million Stars

GYMPIE region has joined the One Million Stars to End Violence project.

Individuals, groups and communities are invited to help weave 10,000 stars to be displayed in an installation at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Founding artist Maryann Talia Pau who initiated the project says, "The One Million Stars project is an opportunity for us to be light and hope in the world and to make something beautiful and powerful together”.

Star Weave Jams will be happening around the region between October 2017 and May 2017, the first at Gympie Community Place on Friday, October 14 from 1pm-3pm.

Then join more Star Weave Jams at the Gympie Library every first Thursday of the month and at the Gympie Regional Gallery on Friday, October 7 and Friday, October 28 from 3.30pm- 4.30pm.

You can also run your own 'Star Weave Jams' so visit onemillionstars.net or gympie.qld.gov.au to find to more.

Art Stars art for children

THERE will be no Art Stars this Saturday (October) at the Gympie Regional Gallery, however the session will resume on Saturday, November 5 with guest artist Peter Rowe.

Peter has Down Syndrome and cannot speak so he communicates through his art and a system called Facilitated Communication.

For Peter, art has the power to heal and transform and this session will focus on some of his ideas.

Two sessions run during the day; 10am-noon for children aged between 5-9 years and 1-3pm for children aged 10 year and up.

Art Stars runs on the first Saturday of the month excluding school holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St, just up the hill from Goldfields Plaza. Phone 5481 0733 for any more information.

Topics:  2016 rush art competition, gympie regional gallery, whatson

