Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

14th Oct 2016 5:49 PM
GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.
GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

WHAT: Great Art Debate

WHEN: 7pm, Wednesday, October 19

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery

IS art sexier than chocolate?

Find out at the Great Art Debate at the Gympie Regional Gallery next Wednesday from 7pm.

As part of Gympie region's Rush Festival, a fun and frivolous night of entertainment is promised as two teams debate the topic Art is Sexier Than Chocolate.

Admission is $5 which includes a light supper.

Gympie Regional Gallery is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Inquiries 5481 0733.

Rush art

MAKE sure you see the entries in this year's Rush Art Competition which attracts local and regional entries from artist all over Queensland.

The competition is a highlight on the Gympie Regional Gallery exhibition schedule with the entire Gallery full of paintings, sculpture and ceramics.

Catch a look at the winning entries and read the judge's comments.

It's also a good time to see the variety of different types of art work and subjects with a view to maybe purchase something original for your walls.

The Rush Art Competition exhibition will be on view until Saturday, October 22.

HI ART: Hi Artworks exhibition opens in the gallery on Thursday, October 27.
HI ART: Hi Artworks exhibition opens in the gallery on Thursday, October 27. Julie Pratt

Hi Artworks

COMING up at the Gympie Regional Gallery is an exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of students in the Gympie region from Year 9-12.

The exhibition titled Hi Artworks, is a plethora of different styles, mediums and types of art from painting, drawing, sculpture and ceramics.

Gallery staff spent time at each high school in the region selecting the works and pieces are exhibited without reference to the schools so as to focus on the student rather than the school.

Participating schools are Gympie State High School, James Nash High School, Victory College, St Patrick's College, Tin Can Bay P-10 School, Mary Valley State College and Gympie Special School.

The Hi Artworks exhibition will be on view from Wednesday, October 26-Saturday, November 19 with the official opening event on Thursday, October 27 at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

The Big Draw

JOIN in a collaborative drawing project that can change lives.

The Gympie Regional Gallery is hosting the Big Draw which aims to get everyone drawing.

When we draw, we take an opportunity to slow down and to appreciate the visual world.

By developing this skill we gain a deeper understanding of our surroundings and learn a truly universal language.

Drawing can be a powerful tool for invention, for communicating complex concepts, and for its power to engage people with collections and exhibitions in museums, gallery and heritage sites.

By fostering a greater understanding of what drawing can mean, and by increasing awareness and engagement, many people can benefit from, and contribute to society by drawing.

Until then end of October, you are invited to participate in the Gallery's Big Draw event by joining in a collaborative stairwell drawing project titled Square, Circle, Triangle - a fusion of maths, science and art.

Anyone can join in regardless of age or ability and it's easy.

To get involved pick up a kit from the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Zed Zone

ZED Zone events are for high school youth at the Gympie Regional Gallery with the next event on Wednesday, October 19 from 3.30-4.30pm.

Come and chill out in a creative atmosphere with live music, creativity and free pizza. No need to book, simply turn up with friends after school. Phone 5481 0733 for any further information.

Take a Seat

PETER Rowe has Down syndrome and cannot speak.

He communicates through his art and a system called facilitated communication.

For Peter, art has the power to heal and transform.

In his latest exhibition titled Take A Seat coming up at the Gympie Regional Gallery from October 26-November 19, the chair has become a metaphor for many important elements of

Peter's life: support, family gatherings, comfort, home and relaxation. Home and family are very important to him.

Peter himself is like a big comfy chair - always welcoming, warm and inviting. Peter paints from personal experience so his paintings are often deep with meaning and show his natural flair for colour.

The exhibition Take A Seat is rich is symbolism.

A chair's function is not just to provide a place to sit; it is to provide a medium for self-expression. Chairs are about status...or signalling something about oneself.

Peter will be a guest artist at Art Stars Art Group for young people on Saturday, November 5.

All welcome to attend the official opening on Saturday, October 29 at 1pm, so come and meet Peter at this free event.

One Million Stars

GYMPIE region has joined the One Million Stars to End Violence project in which individuals, groups and communities are invited to help weave 10,000 stars to be displayed around the regions and at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Founding artist Maryann Talia Pau says, "The One Million Stars project is an opportunity for us to be light and hope in the world and to make something beautiful and powerful together”.

Star Weave Jams will be happening around the region at the Gympie Library every first Thursday of the month and at Gympie Regional Gallery on Friday 28 October from 3.30pm- 4.30pm, Zed Zone for youth on 19 October from 3.30pm-4.30pm and more in November. You can also run your own Star Weave Jams so visit onemillionstars.net or gympie.qld.gov.au to find to more.

