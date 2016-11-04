35°
News

Art hub helps find hidden gems

scott kovacevic
| 6th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie.
Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIDDEN gold is being unearthed in Gympie once more with the opening of quARTz HuB, the community vision of several art aficionados fom the area.

Senior volunteer and founding member Kris Janke said the not-for-profit hub was designed to be a central piece of Gympie's art community.

"It's been an eye opener for me personally, to see how much talent there is in our community, it's like you know they're here but you don't see them,” Mrs Janke said.

"Now we're seeing them.”

With the project already a whirlwind - going from the initial decision to open doors within eight weeks - she said the growth they had seen since was fantastic, with the number of artisans stocking wares rising from 24 to more than 30.

She added the hub was also key in developing the social networks of the region's artists.

"I've spoken to a lot of new artisans who are coming into the hub, and they have the same thing,” she said.

"They've only recently moved here and they're looking to create connections and make friends.”

Mrs Janke said the genesis of the hub, and what they hope it will become, began with a fellow Friends of the Gallery member and founding partner.

"Julie Ann (Payne), our local poet and philosopher, planted the seeds a few years ago.

"She was at a council run workshop exploring how arts can build resilience in the community after major disasters and floods.”

Having grown up in Gympie, Mrs Janke said she had moved back two years ago for the lifestyle.

Dabbling in art while working as a book keeper and now making jewellery herself, she understands artistic talent can be hidden and was grateful the hub gave them a chance to continue what she says is the region's vast history in finding buried gold.

"Every artisans who sells in this space, or participates in this space, is a resident in the Gympie region,” she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art betterbusiness friends of the gallery jewellery

Bacon factory fire exclusion zone remains in place

Bacon factory fire exclusion zone remains in place

THE exclusion zone around Swickers Bacon Factory will remain in place for the remainder of Sunday following the fire on Sunday morning.

Art hub helps find hidden gems

Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie.

A new artist hub is helping uncover Gympie's hidden talent.

'Banal rubbish and idiotic talk from small thinkers'

No Caption

Letter writer says offending Facebook page is full of idiotic talk

Missed mail leads to violence on verandah

A violent outburst on a verandah has resulted in community service.

A violent outburst on a verandah has resulted in community service.

Local Partners

FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

ALL is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car.

FORMALS: Countdown to the greatest event of the year

James Nash students Chloe Maynard, Kirra Sillitoe, Kieren Gibson, Luke Devey, Taillah Henwood and Genieva Livingstone.

Gympie Year 12 students in final preparations

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

MEL Gibson is very happy with girlfriend Rosealind Ross but admits their 34-year age gap could cause a problem.

Art hub helps find hidden gems

Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie.

A new artist hub is helping uncover Gympie's hidden talent.

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

Duplex 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

walk 2 town!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $209,000!

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY

Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 4 $495,000

Horse lovers, you've found your paradise with this magnificent 30 acre (12ha) property situated approximately 18kms east of Gympie in the picturesque high rainfall...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!