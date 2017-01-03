Arsons leave trail of destruction near One Mile ovals

The wheelie bin at the One Mil ovals after it was set alight in the middle of the night last week.

GYMPIE police are on the hunt for arsons who set fire to a wheelie bin at the One Mile soccer grounds last Thursday night.

Police said the offenders entered the grounds on the corner of Brisbane Rd and John St about 11.30pm on December 29, and set fire to the bin with some junk mail.

They are then believed to have left the location on foot across the soccer ovals towards the BMX track.

Patrolling police also observed wheelie bins knocked over between the soccer ovals and a hardware store on Langton Rd in a deliberate path of damage believed to be caused by the same offender/s.

The damage after the fire was put out. Gympie police are now looking for those responsible.

Police are taking this matter seriously with investigations ongoing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.