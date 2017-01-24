Arrest in Gympie, bedside court in Brisbane (and other local court stories)

CHRISTMAS OFFENCE: A man in Gympie Magistrates Court had reason to regret his Christmas offence.

Bedside court

AN ACCUSED New South Wales fugitive, arrested in Gympie last week, has been remanded in custody at a bedside court hearing, held at Royal Brisbane Hospital on Friday.

The man, David Sean Bainbridge, 33, was transported to Brisbane after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland on Thursday.

Bainbridge is charged with driving without a licence, two counts of breaching bail by failing to appear in court and stealing.

He is due to appear again in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday of next week.

Christmas excess

A MAN who overindulged on Christmas Day made a regretful appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Javan Ford, 37, of Caloundra West, was arrested at Cooloola Cove after a disturbance on the evening of December 25, the court was told.

Police said they saw Ford, a trade painter, with a knife, but his legal representative said he was only using it to open drinks.

Ford pleaded guilty to obstructing police and was fined $450 with a $400 good behaviour bond for three months.

A MAN charged with causing a crash that killed two women near Bauple has appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Cameron Edward Schueber faces a charge of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Mr Schueber, 54, was accused of dangerously driving a prime mover along the Bruce Hwy near Bauple in July 2016, when he was involved in a crash that killed 56-year-old Patricia Nell and 59-year-old Vicky Watson. Mr Scheuber's defence lawyer Travis George said his client had no criminal history and minor traffic history and had lived in Bundaberg since he was about seven. Magistrate John Smith set a committal mention date for March 21, with bail.

Justice on hold

IT WAS not the accused who failed to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Several out-of-town solicitors failed to attend to represent their clients. Attempts to contact a number of Maryborough solicitors by phone prompted receptionist advice that they were attending another court.

Magistrate M Baldwin expressed exasperation.

"I should thank you for coming,” she told one visiting solicitor at the bar table.