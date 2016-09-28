Are we getting what we pay for with this NRL grand final?

SOLID: Cooper Cronk is one of the best in the world but does not have the excitement factor some of his peers do.

THE 2016 NRL grand final is shaping up to be the most boring in recent memory.

From the Storm's clinical and sterile tactics to the Sharks' almost fluky journey to the decider, I am struggling to see where the entertainment value will be for this one.

Statistically, the Storm and Sharks have been the best two sides all season, but even statistics are boring and my prediction is the lowest-scoring final for a while.

There is no way Mick Ennis is going to be able to use his controversial tactics against more credible players like Smith and Cronk effectively, and without Slater at the back, I cannot see the Storm providing much attacking flair in such a high-stakes game.

However, the Sharks do have something to prove and there is no way they are going to settle for second after enduring some of the most turbulent times in the club's history over the past couple of years.

But despite the lack of hype, the match does have an Origin-like feel with the Storm acting as an adopted Queensland side.