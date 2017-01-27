32°
Are those clouds in the Gympie sky today?

Frances Klein
| 27th Jan 2017 7:35 AM
There is the promise of rain on the horizon in the Gympie region this week.
There is the promise of rain on the horizon in the Gympie region this week.

IF IT'S rain you're waiting on - Saturday and Monday will our best chance at getting it, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak told The Gympie Times this morning.

Although he also said the rain gauge will not be overflowing, with only minimum amounts expected around lunch time on Saturday and from the morning on Monday.

Temperatures will remain fairly warm, with a top today of 32 degrees - closer to the average than yesterday's blistering 35 degrees that had people seeking shade and water wherever they could for their Australia Day celebrations.

The maximum will remain between 32 and 34 degrees until late next week when we could be in for even hotter weather, the forecaster said.

Mr Blazak said the high humidity in the Gympie region will add to the discomfort of the higher temperatures from today.

Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie hot weather rain top temperatures weather forecast wet weather

