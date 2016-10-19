31°
News

Aquatic centre will bring 50 new jobs to Gympie

Jacob Carson | 19th Oct 2016 5:06 PM
NEW OPPORTUNITIES: The council is estimating a February finish for the ARC, in time for the end of Summer 2017. Photos: Contributed
NEW OPPORTUNITIES: The council is estimating a February finish for the ARC, in time for the end of Summer 2017. Photos: Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S $22.25 million Aquatic Recreation Centre will provide a healthy boost to local job numbers with up to 50 new jobs up for grabs when the centre opens in February.

Dan Cullen, state manager for ARC management company Belgravia Leisure, said this number was likely to grow during the busier pool seasons.

"It's obviously a massive undertaking, and a big employment opportunity for the local region,” he says.

"During the warmer months, it could swell to 80 or 90 staff across the busier periods.”

In addition to a number of full-time positions, there will also be a number of part-time and casual jobs available to Gympie locals.

It bodes well for the community, with the centre setting its sights beyond the traditional poolside jobs.

"When it comes to the jobs requiring a bit more experience or expertise like the centre manager or the swim school co-ordinator, we have cast a wider net for applicants,” Mr Cullen says.

"But there are plenty of opportunities as well in areas like our cafes and the fitness centre.”

Having been contracted to manage the centre in Gympie for up to 10 years, the ARC will be one of a number of centres Belgravia operates across the state, including a recently opened water park in Cairns.

"The long contract is great for us because it will allow us to comfortably grow and develop as the centre opens,” Mr Cullen says.

"In many ways it's a similar situation to the Cairns location, which has only just opened itself.”

Expect to see a number of advertisements for these positions in the coming months, with Belgravia in the midst of selecting applicants for the more hands-on, in-depth roles.

Current estimates from the Gympie Regional Council show a tentative opening for February next year, a time when many locals will be looking to escape the summer heat.

According to council sources, construction is on-schedule and on- budget, with the large scope of the project becoming apparent as building fit-outs continue.

The area housing the leisure pool, offices and first aid centre is in its final stages, with the completion of the car park facilities the main focus for the next few weeks.

When completed, the $22.25 million aquatic centre will feature a swim club, water slides as well as a 25m and 50m pool.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie aquatic and recreation centre jobs local jobs

Just In

It's not all doom and gloom for Gympie business owners

It's not all doom and gloom for Gympie business owners

Local businesses get some know-how at informative seminar.

Aquatic centre will bring 50 new jobs to Gympie

NEW OPPORTUNITIES: The council is estimating a February finish for the ARC, in time for the end of Summer 2017. Photos: Contributed

Gympie's aquatic centre a great opportunity for local job-seekers.

Could you tell if your dog was bitten by a snake?

Gympie vet Dr Shannon Coyne is worried pets like Megs are at serious risk from snake bites.

Pets are at serious risk of snake bites this season

Fire destroys Rainbow Beach cafe, threatens whole town

THE BURNT REMAINS: Fire fighters have been hailed heroes after the main street of Rainbow Beach came within minutes of disaster last night.

'If they'd blown up it would've flattened the whole main street'

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Plenty of live entertainment in Gympie region this weekend

HEADLINERS: Taxiride is one of the headline acts for the free Rush Concert on Sunday evening in Nelson Reserve.

Gympie region gig guide

What's happening in sport in Gympie

John Groves playing darts for Gympie.

Sport results and draws for the Gympie region

Plenty of live entertainment in Gympie region this weekend

Plenty of live entertainment in Gympie region this weekend

Claudia Krauchi

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

BEAUTIFUL VETERAN BLOCK WITH FABULOUS POTENTIAL!!

172 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. ... $239,000

Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. Set on 1.05ha this quiet, peaceful and idyllic block is new to the market and offers the most...

ACREAGE IN THE PICTURESQUE MARY VALLEY!!

Lot 35 (1485) Mary Valley Rd, Amamoor 4570

Rural 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful acreage is 13.48 hectares in the picturesque Mary Valley region. This block is in a great location with only a 3 minute drive to the local Amamoor...

TIMELESS STYLE IS NOW COMPLETE!!

8 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Located in the sought after Crest Estate, Southside this well designed modern home is a brilliant example of modern comfort that meets timeless style. Situated on...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

30 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

28 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

MECHANICAL WORKSHOP OR OTHER BUSINESS VENTURES

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $325,000

This specifically designed mechanical workshop has a corner position and flood free 549m2 allotment which is zoned light industry. There is an undercover workshop...

LONG ESTABLISHED BUSINESS

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $115,000 + GST

One of Gympie's Longest Established businesses is FOR SALE! This Family business has been operating for the past 46 years and is well known and established in...

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

Great Buying

11 Struan Cres, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This high-set large weatherboard home is located in a quiet family friendly area, walking distance to local schools parks and shops and only 3 minute drive form...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards