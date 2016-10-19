Aquatic centre will bring 50 new jobs to Gympie

NEW OPPORTUNITIES: The council is estimating a February finish for the ARC, in time for the end of Summer 2017. Photos: Contributed

GYMPIE'S $22.25 million Aquatic Recreation Centre will provide a healthy boost to local job numbers with up to 50 new jobs up for grabs when the centre opens in February.

Dan Cullen, state manager for ARC management company Belgravia Leisure, said this number was likely to grow during the busier pool seasons.

"It's obviously a massive undertaking, and a big employment opportunity for the local region,” he says.

"During the warmer months, it could swell to 80 or 90 staff across the busier periods.”

In addition to a number of full-time positions, there will also be a number of part-time and casual jobs available to Gympie locals.

It bodes well for the community, with the centre setting its sights beyond the traditional poolside jobs.

"When it comes to the jobs requiring a bit more experience or expertise like the centre manager or the swim school co-ordinator, we have cast a wider net for applicants,” Mr Cullen says.

"But there are plenty of opportunities as well in areas like our cafes and the fitness centre.”

Having been contracted to manage the centre in Gympie for up to 10 years, the ARC will be one of a number of centres Belgravia operates across the state, including a recently opened water park in Cairns.

"The long contract is great for us because it will allow us to comfortably grow and develop as the centre opens,” Mr Cullen says.

"In many ways it's a similar situation to the Cairns location, which has only just opened itself.”

Expect to see a number of advertisements for these positions in the coming months, with Belgravia in the midst of selecting applicants for the more hands-on, in-depth roles.

Current estimates from the Gympie Regional Council show a tentative opening for February next year, a time when many locals will be looking to escape the summer heat.

According to council sources, construction is on-schedule and on- budget, with the large scope of the project becoming apparent as building fit-outs continue.

The area housing the leisure pool, offices and first aid centre is in its final stages, with the completion of the car park facilities the main focus for the next few weeks.

When completed, the $22.25 million aquatic centre will feature a swim club, water slides as well as a 25m and 50m pool.