30°
News

Aquatic centre opening delayed until April 2017

25th Nov 2016 5:29 AM
Gympie's new Aquatic Recreation Centre is taking shape, but the anticipated opening date has now been put back to April, 2017.
Gympie's new Aquatic Recreation Centre is taking shape, but the anticipated opening date has now been put back to April, 2017. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DELAYS in construction of the $22.25 million Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre mean the centre will now not open until next April, which will be mid-autumn.

A statement from Gympie Regional Council yesterday said the site was "a hive of activity and continues to take shape”.

Gympie region residents will be given the chance to take a good look at centre once it is complete in April 2017, with a free open day proposed.

"Noting the anticipation of the community it is proposed that the new Aqua and Recreation Centre will have an open day for all residents to inspect the new centre and experience the pools and leisure areas at no cost,” Mayor Mick Curran said.　

"The community is clearly very excited about the facility. We receive many positive comments about the centre each week.

"This facility will be the best regional Aquatic Centre on the east coast of Australia when completed and we want everything to be perfect for residents on opening day.

"We also want to give residents an opportunity to experience the centre at no cost before it opens officially.”　

"Unfortunately the project team have this week confirmed that there will be delays in contract completion resulting in a delay in opening time to April 2017.　

"We are very disappointed that there will be a delay in the official opening date and the project team is aware of that disappointment, the reality is that the project will not be completed in time for it to be open any sooner.”

The 25m pool will be open all year round and GRC is considering an extended opening season for the 50m pool.

Gympie Times

Topics:  development gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie regional council mick curr

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Aquatic centre opening delayed until April 2017

Aquatic centre opening delayed until April 2017

Delays in construction of the $22.25 million Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre mean the centre will now not open until next April, which will be mid-autumn.

Rates arrears are costing us all millions

LAST RESORT: Yabba Creek, near where Gympie Regional Council has announced plans to auction a creekside camping resort property for unpaid rates.

Gympie Regional Council to auction properties for back rates

Heavy duty fire blanket and smoke alarm save Wolvi house from destruction

NEAR DISASTER: Jason Long in the kitchen that almost burned down in a cooking fire which might have destroyed his mother's Wolvi home.

Quick action and safety equipment save Wolvi home from incineration

20 jobs going in Gympie right now

No Caption

Looking for work in Gympie? These jobs are going right now.

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Cinema screening raising hope for Naomi in Lyme disease fight

Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Former Gympie student fighting disease for more than ten years

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

What's on this weekend?

The Gympie Cinemas are raising money to help Naomi Robinson, who is suffering from Chronic Lyme Disease.

LOOKING for some entertainment over the weekend?

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

What's on this weekend?

The Gympie Cinemas are raising money to help Naomi Robinson, who is suffering from Chronic Lyme Disease.

LOOKING for some entertainment over the weekend?

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

NESTLED IN A QUIET FERTILE VALLEY

Kanigan 4570

House 3 1 1 $459,000

If you're looking for that perfect place for the quiet self-sufficient lifestyle. This 53.2 acre (21.54ha) property is a must see. Nestled in a rich volcanic...

Style &amp; Sophistication with Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 12

Lot 12 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

YESTERYEARS CHARM

35 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $225,000

Delightful 2 bedroom home in the heart of Gympie. This classic styled home has polished timber floors,good sized deck to entertain or just enjoy your morning...

EVERYTHING A LARGE ACREAGE PROPERTY NEEDS!

278 Tones Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 2 15 $1,195,000

The 562-acre farm is impeccable and is the ultimate property that would suit every serious farmer, horse enthusiast or car fanatic! The property is located in the...

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 2 combined titles at a total of 59.71 Hectares with rich alluvial black soil and a variety of grasses (including Rhodes and Kikuyu just to name a few)...

MAJESTIC COUNTRY

21 Denham Court, Mothar Mountain 4570

3 1 4 UNDER CONTRACT

Offering a lifestyle that is immediately comfortable and tranquil, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so you can relax in an environment of space and privacy. ...

Top Floor Resort Unit

Unit 85/9 Rainbow Shores Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $300,000

This wonderful three bedroom unit is offered for sale fully furnished and is located on the top (third) floor, capturing ocean breezes and overlooking the tennis...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 3 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

want 2 trip down memory lane!

10 Garrick Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000!

Wow this one will have you tripping down memory lane for sure. This is one of those classic homes that will have you thinking of Granny and homemade apple pies.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!