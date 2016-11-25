Aquatic centre opening delayed until April 2017

Gympie's new Aquatic Recreation Centre is taking shape, but the anticipated opening date has now been put back to April, 2017.

DELAYS in construction of the $22.25 million Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre mean the centre will now not open until next April, which will be mid-autumn.

A statement from Gympie Regional Council yesterday said the site was "a hive of activity and continues to take shape”.

Gympie region residents will be given the chance to take a good look at centre once it is complete in April 2017, with a free open day proposed.

"Noting the anticipation of the community it is proposed that the new Aqua and Recreation Centre will have an open day for all residents to inspect the new centre and experience the pools and leisure areas at no cost,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The community is clearly very excited about the facility. We receive many positive comments about the centre each week.

"This facility will be the best regional Aquatic Centre on the east coast of Australia when completed and we want everything to be perfect for residents on opening day.

"We also want to give residents an opportunity to experience the centre at no cost before it opens officially.”

"Unfortunately the project team have this week confirmed that there will be delays in contract completion resulting in a delay in opening time to April 2017.

"We are very disappointed that there will be a delay in the official opening date and the project team is aware of that disappointment, the reality is that the project will not be completed in time for it to be open any sooner.”

The 25m pool will be open all year round and GRC is considering an extended opening season for the 50m pool.