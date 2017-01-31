Approval on the mark for Chevallan archery park

ON THE DRAW: Ray Johnston watches on as Rick Reichenbach takes aim.

ARCHERY: Gympie archers hit a bullseye with final approval for the Chevallan Archery Park at Wilsons Pocket granted by Gympie Regional Council recently.

Built on traditional archery, which is soaring in popularity around the world, it will be the first privately owned and operated archery park in Australia.

Chavallan owner Gary Maile said the park would provide a wonderful step backwards into the sport's roots.

"The equipment used is similar to those shot by the English archers of years gone by or Genghis Kahn of the Mongolian Plains.

"We shoot longbows, recurves and selfbows with timber arrows which are biodegradable.”

Steve Wallace takes aim. Contributed

Encompassing more than 12ha of landscaped and mown land, events the park will host include 25 targets (3D printed animals placed strategically throughout the bush), a running target, a speed round, and a hunter round.

A Pop'N'Jay - four rubber coated owls on top of a flag pole, simulating the way pigeons were once removed from bell towers - will also be at the park, as will the Clout, which involves firing at a bale of hay on the ground from up to 140m away.

Although the bows are shot without any sights or release aids, Maile said a number of back stops and safety precautions will be installed to prevent injury.

Maile said finalising the approval had been tough, but was grateful the council had agreed to let the park go ahead.

"I would like to thank the council for passing this great venue,” he said.

Faith Robinson and Sue Wallace on target. Contributed

He hopes the park will also attract youth to the sport, with come and try days to be held over upcoming school holidays.

Information about where Chevallan Archery practices can be found on their website.