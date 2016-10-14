Appeal on 'excessive' prison sentence for cannabis

A COURT has reduced the sentence of an Araluen man convicted for possessing more than 500g of cannabis and drug apparatus.

Aaron Stephen Collishaw, 26, appeared in Maryborough District Court on September 9 to appeal his suspended prison sentence for drug charges.

The court heard that on December 21 last year, police officers searched Collishaw's Araluen home, finding 514g of cannabis along with a set of scales, a grinder, a glass water pipe, a pair of scissors and clip-seal bags.

Collishaw was charged with possessing cannabis and possessing items used to smoke drugs.

He pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 23 to both charges and was sentenced to six months prison suspended for two years and fined $750.

Lawyer John Willett argued the suspended prison sentence was excessive, telling the court Collishaw's criminal history was dated with no previous drug offences.

Judge Justin Smith allowed the appeal and re-sentenced Collishaw to 12 months probation with a conviction recorded.

"It seems clear to me, on the material, that the defendant was and has been trying to do something about his drug habit; it seems to me that, in this case, an appropriate course would have been to offer him probation," he said.