Antiques and haircuts unique pairing for Gunalda shop

Combining antiques and style at Gunalda: A Glenwood couple have combined their passions for antiques and stylish cuts under the one roof in Gunalda.

GETTING a haircut does not often result in coming home with an antique vase too, but this is a likely outcome at Gunalda where one couple has combined two disparate businesses under the same roof.

Willson's Secondhand is not only the place to find a range of used and historic items, but also home to Glenwood Hair and Beauty on Gunalda, which recently moved in after owner Lindall Brown, and her partner James Willson, took over the second-hand store.

Ms Brown said while the pairing was unconventional, the result had been wonderful, with people often coming in for a cut at the salon and leaving with a bargain or two from the second-hand store.

"Even though it's two non-related businesses - like, non-related at all - they complement each other well,” she said.

With 27 years' experience, Ms Brown said becoming a hairdresser had always been her passion.

"I always loved cutting off Barbie's hair, shaving the dog, cutting my own hair,' she said.

"I was always interested.”

Having taken over the salon at its original location in Glenwood five years ago, she said the decision to move the business seven minutes down the highway had not been made lightly.

She said there were concerns over whether they could maintain their regular clientele.

"All of those clients have to get on to the Bruce Hwy to come,” she said, pointing out that despite the seemingly short distance, travelling on the highway was a big ask for some of their older regulars.

With four children between them, Mr Willson said moving the salon into the second-hand shop had been a great way for the pair to spend more time together.

As a former fly-in-fly-out worker on a goldmine, and averaging 96 hours a week when working, Mr Willson said he loved being able to go home after work every night now.

Taking over the store, he added it was also of great benefit as he had a personal interest in antiques and second-hand goods.

"I love old stuff,” he said, adding he always had one project or another "on the go” at any time - from not only restoring furniture, but even motorbikes and boats.

Despite this love, Mr Willson said he was adamant about the goods coming through the store being onsold rather than added to his own collection.

Still, there were exceptions to the rule.

"If something comes in that's better than what is at home, we'll swap it over,” he said.

Having added the salon, he said he was interested in branching out into other areas as well, from extending the tiny nursery out the back or moving into hardware.