33°
News

Annual art comp awards night a real 'rush'

11th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
WINNER: A very happy Alicia Murphy with her sculpture Boy Backpack Wings which won the Bryan Moore Ingelwood Hill Ceramic Award in the Rush Art competition.
WINNER: A very happy Alicia Murphy with her sculpture Boy Backpack Wings which won the Bryan Moore Ingelwood Hill Ceramic Award in the Rush Art competition.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gympie Regional Gallery was bulging at the seams last Wednesday night for the Rush Art Competition prize presentations.

Judges Henri Van Noordenburg and Jennifer Stuerzl spent most of the day pondering over 340 artworks in all 11 sections of this annual competition.

Both judges commented that each section had high quality artworks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Open Section, attracting a prize of $3000, went to Gympie artist Kym Barrett with her painting titled Finally Found You.

The prize is sponsored by the Gympie Regional Council and the Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The judges said the painting evoked an ambiguous feeling with a flesh-like surface suggesting the smoothness and scars in the journey of life.

Highly Commended awards went to Gemma Kennedy, Ute Grigull, Julie Mengel and Ian Gunn.

The Budget Steel Sculpture Award of $1000 went to Dennis Forshaw with a beautiful ceramic vase titled Coral Fragments.

The judges said this work was skillfully executed, simple in form with soft hues possibly highlighting environmental issues.

Highly Commended went to Paul O'Brien for his sculpture titled Babydoomer.

The Bryan Moore Ingelwood Hill Ceramic Award sponsored by Gwyn Moore and Cooloola Potters went to local artist Alicia Murphy for her sculpture titled Boy with Backpack Wings.

The judges said this sculpture suggested the burdens of being an angel as well as a child's innocence.

The Encouragement Award went to Wendy Britton with her sculpture titled Pit Fired Torso.

Tin Can Bay artist Robin Hines won the Acrylic/Oil section sponsored by Chroma Australia, FOG Art Groups and Heinke Butt with a painting titled Low Tide.

The judges said subtle brushstrokes of water movement and rain contrasts to the hard edge red sign of warning.

Highly Commended went to Tess Stuart for her painting titled Evening.

Chloe Cox won the Budget Steel Miniature Award, with an artwork titled Yin Yang Float in Disharmony Above Me.

The judges said this small image portrayed opposites with expressive brushstrokes that highlighted tension.

Highly Commended went to Don Cameron.

The Roy Skinner Memorial Works on Paper Award sponsored by Anne Skinner and Coolarts Gympie went to Sherida Keenan with an artwork titled Unprecedented.

The judges said this work was a classical landscape format with subtle transition from foreground to background suggesting a feeling of pathos.

The Pastel Award sponsored by John Buckley Electrical and Highly Strung Picture Framing and Art Supplies went to Tiffany Hodgson for her pastel titled Catch My Drift with Highly Commended awards going to Eveyln Clifford, Sally Luchich and Judith Banks.

The Watercolour Award sponsored by the Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery was won by Graham Coombs with his work titled Footy Field - Jyukuma WA and Highly Commended awards to Cara Lilly and Fay Warren.

The Cecile Steenbergen Memorial Encouragement Award, sponsored by The De Grene Art Trust, Brett Green KtIOM and Violette Vegh-Jameson OAM was won by John Kelly with his painting titled Plainlands.

The judges said the inclusion of the jersey extended the work into the audience space that challenged gallery presentation.

Second prize was awarded to Chelsea Broeren for her ceramic work titled A Fragile Land.

Third prize went to Elizabeth Cain for a collage work titled Vietnam and Highly Commended awards went to Margret Owens and Rose Cann.

The Young Artists Award, sponsored by Raine & Horne, Chroma Australia, Kathy Burden and The Magic Brush, was won by George Allen with his drawing tilted Citadel at Sea.

The judges said his drawing was executed with confidence and energy created by the combination of detail and cross hatching.

Second prize was won by Maria Victorova with a work titled Remors' and third prize went to Lilly Hellmith for a work titled Pressure.

The Encouragement Award was won by Belarna Pertot.

In the Junior Award, sponsored by Kingstons Office Equipment, Cooloola Rocks and Minerals and The Magic Brush First Prize went to Makennah Youngberry with a work titled Rainforest.

Second prize went to Molly Issac with her untitled work, third prize went to Jnett Sleep with a work title Tree Lines and the Encouragement Award was won by Ruby Jacobson.

The annual Rush Art Competition will be on view at the Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash St until 3pm on Saturday, October 22.

Gallery hours are from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Inquiries 5481 0733.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art competition, gympie regional gallery, rush festival

WATCH: Police release footage in Mary St sexual assault case

WATCH: Police release footage in Mary St sexual assault case

GYMPIE police have released footage of a man they believe could help with an investigation into a sexual assault in Gympie last week.

UPDATE: Divers join search for missing Gympie woman

Det Sgt Rob Lowery and Fiona Dellaway, Bianca's aunt, plead for information to help locate Bianca Gawne.

A public plea has been made for informationmissing Bianca Gawne.

300 people clean up Double Island Point

GREAT JOB: The 300 volunteers who helped conduct a massive emu parade at Double Island Point on the weekend.

300 people turn out to clean up Double Island Point

Gold standard for next year's film festival

SPOTLIGHT: Filmmakers, jury members and staff take to the stage in the Heritage Theatre.

AUDIENCES and staff members are declaring 2016 the best fest yet.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Gold standard for next year's film festival

SPOTLIGHT: Filmmakers, jury members and staff take to the stage in the Heritage Theatre.

AUDIENCES and staff members are declaring 2016 the best fest yet.

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

ACREAGE IN THE PICTURESQUE MARY VALLEY!!

Lot 35 Corner of Mary Valley Road and Meddleton Road...

Rural 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful acreage is 13.48 hectares in the picturesque Mary Valley region. This block is in a great location with only a 3 minute drive to the local Amamoor...

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

49 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is located in a great Estate. It has got street appeal from the minute you pull up out the front. The...

Reduced Price .... Quality Home.. Quality Build..Excellent Price !!

22 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $290,000...

REDUCED by $20,000 to sell quickly!! Nothing to do, except shift in !!!! Positioned high and dry in Cooloola Cove on a fenced 2010m2, with bush at the rear makes...

BRING YOUR IMAGINATION TO LIFE

14 Sailfish, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location comes to mind when ... $125,000

The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location comes to mind when describing this block which is the last in this prime street in Tin Can Bay. This...

Real Value Here !!

39 Ark Royal Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $219,000

Going Going ..... Gone !!! This delightful home is positioned on a near level corner block of 1035m2 with an extra 3x7 approx shed. This great 3 bedroom has a...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public