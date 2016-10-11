Annual art comp awards night a real 'rush'

WINNER: A very happy Alicia Murphy with her sculpture Boy Backpack Wings which won the Bryan Moore Ingelwood Hill Ceramic Award in the Rush Art competition.

THE Gympie Regional Gallery was bulging at the seams last Wednesday night for the Rush Art Competition prize presentations.

Judges Henri Van Noordenburg and Jennifer Stuerzl spent most of the day pondering over 340 artworks in all 11 sections of this annual competition.

Both judges commented that each section had high quality artworks.

The Open Section, attracting a prize of $3000, went to Gympie artist Kym Barrett with her painting titled Finally Found You.

The prize is sponsored by the Gympie Regional Council and the Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The judges said the painting evoked an ambiguous feeling with a flesh-like surface suggesting the smoothness and scars in the journey of life.

Highly Commended awards went to Gemma Kennedy, Ute Grigull, Julie Mengel and Ian Gunn.

The Budget Steel Sculpture Award of $1000 went to Dennis Forshaw with a beautiful ceramic vase titled Coral Fragments.

The judges said this work was skillfully executed, simple in form with soft hues possibly highlighting environmental issues.

Highly Commended went to Paul O'Brien for his sculpture titled Babydoomer.

The Bryan Moore Ingelwood Hill Ceramic Award sponsored by Gwyn Moore and Cooloola Potters went to local artist Alicia Murphy for her sculpture titled Boy with Backpack Wings.

The judges said this sculpture suggested the burdens of being an angel as well as a child's innocence.

The Encouragement Award went to Wendy Britton with her sculpture titled Pit Fired Torso.

Tin Can Bay artist Robin Hines won the Acrylic/Oil section sponsored by Chroma Australia, FOG Art Groups and Heinke Butt with a painting titled Low Tide.

The judges said subtle brushstrokes of water movement and rain contrasts to the hard edge red sign of warning.

Highly Commended went to Tess Stuart for her painting titled Evening.

Chloe Cox won the Budget Steel Miniature Award, with an artwork titled Yin Yang Float in Disharmony Above Me.

The judges said this small image portrayed opposites with expressive brushstrokes that highlighted tension.

Highly Commended went to Don Cameron.

The Roy Skinner Memorial Works on Paper Award sponsored by Anne Skinner and Coolarts Gympie went to Sherida Keenan with an artwork titled Unprecedented.

The judges said this work was a classical landscape format with subtle transition from foreground to background suggesting a feeling of pathos.

The Pastel Award sponsored by John Buckley Electrical and Highly Strung Picture Framing and Art Supplies went to Tiffany Hodgson for her pastel titled Catch My Drift with Highly Commended awards going to Eveyln Clifford, Sally Luchich and Judith Banks.

The Watercolour Award sponsored by the Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery was won by Graham Coombs with his work titled Footy Field - Jyukuma WA and Highly Commended awards to Cara Lilly and Fay Warren.

The Cecile Steenbergen Memorial Encouragement Award, sponsored by The De Grene Art Trust, Brett Green KtIOM and Violette Vegh-Jameson OAM was won by John Kelly with his painting titled Plainlands.

The judges said the inclusion of the jersey extended the work into the audience space that challenged gallery presentation.

Second prize was awarded to Chelsea Broeren for her ceramic work titled A Fragile Land.

Third prize went to Elizabeth Cain for a collage work titled Vietnam and Highly Commended awards went to Margret Owens and Rose Cann.

The Young Artists Award, sponsored by Raine & Horne, Chroma Australia, Kathy Burden and The Magic Brush, was won by George Allen with his drawing tilted Citadel at Sea.

The judges said his drawing was executed with confidence and energy created by the combination of detail and cross hatching.

Second prize was won by Maria Victorova with a work titled Remors' and third prize went to Lilly Hellmith for a work titled Pressure.

The Encouragement Award was won by Belarna Pertot.

In the Junior Award, sponsored by Kingstons Office Equipment, Cooloola Rocks and Minerals and The Magic Brush First Prize went to Makennah Youngberry with a work titled Rainforest.

Second prize went to Molly Issac with her untitled work, third prize went to Jnett Sleep with a work title Tree Lines and the Encouragement Award was won by Ruby Jacobson.

The annual Rush Art Competition will be on view at the Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash St until 3pm on Saturday, October 22.

Gallery hours are from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Inquiries 5481 0733.