Anna, Harry shine as they say 'I do'

28th Nov 2016 7:01 PM
Janneke Storm

OPPRESSIVE heat and the threat of a storm did nothing to dampen the festivities as Anna Missen and Harry Sillett were married in the garden of Anna's mother Erlinda's Gympie home earlier this month.

The former Gympie couple tied the knot on Saturday, November 12, under a tree Anna's late father had planted years earlier.

Anna was attended by her three sisters Glynis Mensik, Heather and Denise Missen, and Harry had the support of his cousin Vincent Bushell and his best mates, Jason and Simon Quinn.

THE PHOTO SESSION: The bridal party at the photo session on the old Gympie railway tracks.
THE PHOTO SESSION: The bridal party at the photo session on the old Gympie railway tracks. Janneke Storm

Anna's nieces Isla and Evie, as well as Harry's niece Charlie, acted as flower girls.

When Harry asked Anna to marry him, he did so at their combined birthday party in April this year. Their wedding continued the party theme with a joyful celebration with 160 guests from as far afield as Melbourne. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed food prepared by Erlinda and her friends, and a few cooling ales, at the Pie Creek Hall.

BEAUTIFUL BEGINNING: Anna Missen and Harry Sillett after their marriage ceremony in Gympie.
BEAUTIFUL BEGINNING: Anna Missen and Harry Sillett after their marriage ceremony in Gympie. Janneke Storm

The bride was resplendent in an ivory Grace Loves Lace creation, with a deep V-neckline and open back. Her veil was edged with lace and sequins, and both it and the dress had a small train.

Her bridesmaids wore caramel coloured lace gowns of differing styles, and the groom and groomsmen wore natural linen suits and white shirts. The wedding party carried native floral bouquets, which also adorned the cake - a red velvet naked cake, made by the groom's sister, Jess.

The couple honeymooned in Noosa before returning to their home in Brisbane.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bridal brides pie creek wedding

Anna, Harry shine as they say 'I do'

Anna, Harry shine as they say 'I do'

The recent wedding of Harry and Anna Sillett (nee Missen) in Gympie was beautiful, despite the record heat and plenty of storm activity

