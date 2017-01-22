Animal welfare a balancing act

THE Christmas holiday period is a notoriously difficult time for those who work in the role of animal welfare.

Pets can be given as unwanted gifts and pet owners can find that sourcing care for an animal during a holiday is too difficult, therefore the animal is abandoned.

Acting Gympie RSPCA shelter manager Karen Tierney has a clear, proactive philosophy as to how to care for pets year round and avoid neglect issues.

"The two main issues we have is desexing, especially with cats, and micro chipping,” Ms Tierney said.

"Most cats we get through (the Gympie RSPCA shelter) are not micro chipped.

The Gympie shelter currently has about 20 cats and around 45 kittens in care.

Ms Tierney, who has worked in the Gympie shelter for six years, says she has seen an overall increase in the number of animals coming through the shelter's doors.

"There has been an increase in animals being re-claimed because we are seeing animals, especially dogs come in with identification; we can find owners.

Ms Tierney said the summer months are particularly challenging with cat owners as it is prime breeding season lending to a sharp increase of displaced felines.

Having spent ten years with the RSPCA including several years in Brisbane, Ms Tierney said there are subtle differences in the behaviours of pet owners in Gympie to our metropolitan counterparts.

"We see a lot of entire (non desexed) animals, where as somewhere like Noosa see more desexed animals.

"We also see a lot of working dog breeds like staffy's and bull arabs,” she said.

The pet adoption process is not complex but differs slight between cats and dogs.

For information on pet adoption contact RSPCA Gympie on 5482 9407.