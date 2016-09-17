28°
News

And we're off and running (or walking)!

17th Sep 2016 10:04 AM
Go team Gympie!
Go team Gympie! Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AND we're off!

Today we start The Gympie Times' Kick the Kilos walking competition, and we need you.

We are going up against 14 other regions in Queensland and northern New South Wales to take out the title of Fittest Town.

The aim is to run or walk as many kilometres as you can over the next 12 weeks, log your scores in our Strava group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group.

The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins.

To get involved, download the Strava app from the App Store or Google play on your smartphone. Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Time to get moving.
Time to get moving. Contributed

Now you're connected, here are three simple steps to join our Kick the Kilos group:

1. Click the three dots in the bottom right corner 'more', select 'clubs' and then search Kick the Kilos.

Find the The Gympie Times group and join.

2. When you're ready to log a workout, select the 'record' button in the bottom centre of the toolbar. It will locate you on the GPS. Press it again when you start walking and again when you have finished.

Tap the finish flag once you're done to save the workout.

3. Name your workout and hit save. This will ensure it shares to the Kick the Kilos group.

In the Strava app, you can track your own workouts and progress, plus the activities of your group. You can also see which individuals are leading in live time under the tab 'view leaderboard'.

If you have a Fitbit with GPS capabilities or another fitness tracker head to www.strava.com/upload/device and sync your accounts. Every step counts.

The walking competition goes for 12 weeks, from today until Saturday, December 10.

We've even pulled champion surfer Sally Fitgibbons on board to share her workout tips and tricks in our Weekend magazine for the duration.

So c'mon Gympie. Tell your friends, neighbours and the milkman - we need all the members we can get.

Lace up, folks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gympie Times
Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

THEY laugh, they tease, they pray. Reporter Rae Wilson discovers most Australian Muslims are just like the rest of us when she sits down to an Iftar dinner.

Springhalls a dream come true

Kim Springhall relaxing on the property she and her husband George have spent the past 21 years transforming into its current state.

George and Kim Springhall have turned a dream into their reality.

Gympie champs are in the fast lane

IN THE FAST LANE: Taylah Jordan and Chanetelle Chippindall hit the track at Albert Park after a spectacular result at the Wide Bay School Athletics track and field finals.

GYMPIE has another reason to show off it's sporting pedigree.

No more "Joy” rides for Partner

LAST RIDE: Joy Brooks and Partner will be missed as local identities once Joy hangs up her helmet.

Joy Brooks is hanging up her helmet.

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.

Hundreds will be gathering in Gympie for the Under 15's Championship

Latest deals and offers

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Prince's estate is being sued for $56,260 by an event planner after two scheduled parties were reportedly cancelled.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

BEST BUY IN BELLS BRIDGE

34 Banksia Road, Bells Bridge 4570

House 3 1 2 $287,500

We have just listed a 3 bedroom brick veneer home on 5 acres of near level and mostly cleared grassed land. There is 17,000 gallons of drinking water and a good...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR - SELL!!

48 Wattle Avenue, Bells Bridge 4570

House 4 2 3 $398,000

Welcome to 48 Wattle Avenue Bells Bridge, the ideal budget horse property perfect for the whole family to enjoy! Set on approximately 6.27 Acres (2.54 Hectares)...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 $112,000!

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

LIFESTYLE PROPERTY AT KIN KIN

25 Bates Road, Como 4571

House 4 1 1 $640,000

Judge for yourself, this property must go on the short list of inspections from the start. Approximately 92 acres of flat to undulating, rich fertile pastures...

SECLUDED PARADISE IN POMONA

17 Taylor Drive, Pomona 4568

House 3 2 4 $547,000

"Secluded Paradise", best describes this fabulous, well-presented brick veneer home on 4612m2 and only three minutes from the wonderful township of Pomona. When...

Look at me! Look at me!

129 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $99,500

Last block at this end of an established avenue of homes. The block gently slopes away to the pretty Council maintained creek easement at the rear. A 22.5 metre...

Premium Location At Echelon

2 Pinnacle Court, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Time to move our owners have purchased elsewhere and need to sell this property now. It is situated in an elevated position at Echelon and would be suited to those...

PRICE REDUCED! MAKE AN OFFER

7 Satinwood Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 1 1 $385,000

OWNER WANTS SOLD. Take a break from the everyday grind and escape to the beach at this great, fully fenced, beach house situated in the beautiful Rainbow Shores...

PRIVATE RECREATIONAL EQUESTRIAN PROPERTY!!

972 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 4 $579,000

15.05HA (45acs) set high amongst native forestry, this well-appointed property caters well for a family of horse riders. Stables, round yard, dressage arena...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.