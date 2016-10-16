An ode to Gympie Regional Council

Ode to council
Our city council paves the way
And so if course we have to pay
They're all upstanding folk I hear
Though mostly sitting down I fear.
And though it's always in the news
I'd hate to be in someone's shoes
For Port Macquarie surely knows
The reason for our present woes.
We all know money grows on trees
You just can't plant one if you please
For if you do although you're poor
You'll have the drug squad at your door
The Asians fled from Bollier Park
Their millions would have made a mark
With dens and brothels run by fops
Instead of rows of empty shops
And Gina Rinehart also knew
We wanted all her millions too
So now of course they're bleeding us
And wonder why we cause a fuss
The Aquatic Centre I foresaw
Is costing many millions more
For homeless they pretend to care
Increasing rates to put us there!
G.O Johns,
Calico Creek.