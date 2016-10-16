An ode to Gympie Regional Council

New councillors first Council meeting after the 2016 election. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Ode to council

Our city council paves the way

And so if course we have to pay

They're all upstanding folk I hear

Though mostly sitting down I fear.

And though it's always in the news

I'd hate to be in someone's shoes

For Port Macquarie surely knows

The reason for our present woes.

We all know money grows on trees

You just can't plant one if you please

For if you do although you're poor

You'll have the drug squad at your door

The Asians fled from Bollier Park

Their millions would have made a mark

With dens and brothels run by fops

Instead of rows of empty shops

And Gina Rinehart also knew

We wanted all her millions too

So now of course they're bleeding us

And wonder why we cause a fuss

The Aquatic Centre I foresaw

Is costing many millions more

For homeless they pretend to care

Increasing rates to put us there!

G.O Johns,

Calico Creek.