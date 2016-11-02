An 'apple' a day a nice way to thank Nash teachers

JAMES Nash State High School teachers were recognised recently as part World Teachers Day celebrations.

This is a special day in which teachers around the world are acknowledged and thanked for their hard work and commitment to student learning.

Principal Darrin Edwards said he was "blessed with a fantastic teaching staff at James Nash”.

"I would like to take the opportunity to recognise their professionalism, knowledge and passion for the students at the school on their special day,” he said.

The James Nash school captains for 2017 surprised the teaching staff with an "apple” cupcake and poem of thanks placed in their individual pigeon hole.

The students expressed appreciation of their teachers - those who have supported and encouraged them to pursue their individual goals.

The message on the "apple” cupcake read: "Teaching is a special gift, as you so often show. There's a talent and an art in helping others learn and grow. And so it seems appropriate while this special week is here, to tell you you're appreciated every day throughout the year.” - Anon

Taking up their first leadership responsibilities in their new roles are Declan Nicol, Quinn Edwards, Isabella Menzies and Keely Powell, who were presented with school leader badges at the recent annual James Nash awards evening.

- Contributed