Ambulance treats man at Goomeri rollover, chopper takes rider from Goomboorian, Curra motorcycle crash

Arthur Gorrie
| 22nd Jan 2017 12:31 PM
THIRD CRASH: Ambulance officers have treated a man at the scene of a Burnett Hwy single vehicle crash near Goomeri, the third reported vehicle crash near Gympie so far today.
THIRD CRASH: Ambulance officers have treated a man at the scene of a Burnett Hwy single vehicle crash near Goomeri, the third reported vehicle crash near Gympie so far today.

A MAN is believed to have freed himself from the wreckage of his vehicle after a high speed single vehicle crash on the Brunett Hwy near Goomeri.

It was the third serious vehicle incident reported to authorities in the near-Gympie area today.

The crash occurred just before mid-day, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A land ambulance was dispatched from Kingaroy to attend the crash scene, he said.

The person reporting the crash, at about 11.50am had said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had extricated himself from the wreckage and was standing beside the vehicle.

He is believed to have escaped with minor injuries, but ambulance officials are as yet unable to confirm this.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist has been flown to Nambour Hospital after a trail bike crash in bushland near Goomboorian.

It is understood his injuries are non-life threatening.

A rescue helicopter was called because of the inaccessible nature of the crash site, which made land vehicle access impossible.

And a woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital with lacerations, bruising and an arm injury, after coming off a motorcycle on the Bruce Hwy, about 3km north of Curra.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ambulance bruce hwy burnett hwy curra goomboorian goomeri rescue helicopter

