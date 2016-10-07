Alleged sexual assault in Mary St overnight

GYMPIE police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred in Mary St in the early hours of this morning.
Paramedics were called to a private residence before 2am and transported a woman in her late 40s to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
Gympie police are guarding a section in the upper end of Mary St where the incident may have occurred.
A police spokesman said the investigation is in its earliest stages and nobody had been charged.
The woman remained in hospital this morning, a police spokesman said.