All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert this Sunday.

WHAT: Gympie Rush Festival

WHEN: Throughout October

WHERE: Throughout the Gympie region

HIGHLIGHTS: Justice Crew Concert this Sunday, Heart of Gold (Oct 6-9), Jackass (Oct 13), Gold Rush (Oct 15) including Mental as Anthing performance, Rush Concert featuring Taxiride, British India and Hoo8Hoo (Oct 23).

THE Gympie region is fast becoming one of Queensland's premier festival and event centres, and the annual Rush Festival, presented by Gympie Regional Council, is one of the biggest draw cards.

As the region nears its 150th year of celebrating the discovery of gold, the Rush Festival will showcase an exhilarating and diverse program of music, visual arts, film and free outdoor events throughout the month of October.

The festival will be well and truly kicked into gear this Sunday, October 2, by Australia's leading urban/pop group, Justice Crew.

JUSTICE CREW: Sie Kitts

Performing in Gympie for the first time, the band achieved the top spot on the ARIA charts with their debut single, Boom Boom, and has gone onto achieve two smash top ten, double platinum singles. Buy tickets at ticketbooth.com.au, or at Gympie Musicland in Mary St.

One of the sparkling gems in the crown of Australian film festivals, the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival, is on next week from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, showcasing well-crafted films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer.

The Heart of Gold International Film Festival goes from October 6-9. Opening night is next Thursday. Craig Warhurst

Industry master classes, a spectacular opening night gala, an awards night, family events, and more than 100 hand picked shorts from all genres, will combine to ensure a festival experience like no other. And to top it all off the event organisers are privileged to welcome Michael Caton to its jury this year. With a long and celebrated career in Australian television and film, Caton recently took out the converted AACTA Award for Best Actor for his performance in the box office smash feature film, Last Cab to Darwin.

Next up in the festival's stellar calendar of events is the Gold Rush Festival, to be held in Nelson Reserve, Gympie, on Saturday, October 15.

The Gympie Gold Rush includes a great parade down Mary St and a family fun festival in Nelson Reserve which will include a free concert headlined by Mental as Anything on October 15. Contributed

Featuring a classic car and bike show, kids' activities and rides, a parade down Mary St, and live local entertainment throughout the day, the event will conclude with a free performance from Australian rock icons Mental as Anything, supported by local rising stars Emma Beau and Linc Phelps, and a laser light show. This is a great day out for all the family.

The Gympie Gold Rush Parade attracts many hundreds of people to Mary Street on October 15. Patrick Woods

If comedy is your thing, head to the Gympie Civic Centre on Thursday, October 13, when the boys from the hit television show and movie franchise Jackass arrive in town.

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show will be a highlight of the Gympie Rush Festival. Contributed

Touring Australia for the very first time, their epic stage show is incomparable to anything else you've ever seen. Featuring Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Chris "party boy" Pontious and Dave England, the hilarious, crazy, daredevil stuntmen will make audiences laugh and scream - just don't try this at home!

The festival pulse quickens on Sunday, October 23, when Gympie welcomes some of our top acts to the stage at the Rush Concert, to be held in Nelson Reserve between 5-9pm.

It is a free event featuring 90's hit-makers Taxiride, Triple J favourites, British India, ARIA-Award winning 28 Days, and hot newcomers, Hoo8Hoo. Scared Weird Little Guys have reformed exclusively for this event and will be entertaining the crowds with their unique sense of humour. This is a rare opportunity to see some great acts for free, and all right here in Gympie.

"The Rush Festival is well and truly putting Gympie on the map and showcasing all of the amazing cultural offerings that our fantastic region has to offer," Mayor Mick Curran said.

"We love our live music and being able to bring the likes of Taxiride, British India and Mental as Anything here, and to put on a free show for the community, shows that our region is well on its way to being recognised as one of the country's festival hotspots."

Some other highlights of the festival program during October include:

Rush Art Competition and Awards Night

Awards night Wednesday, October 5, 6 for 7pm, Nash St, Gympie, Free entry, Presentation of awards to prize winners and official opening of the Rush Art Competition Exhibition with live music by Emma Beau. Phone: 07 5481 0733

The Roaring Twenties Cabaret

Friday, October 28, 7.30pm, Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, $35 pp, Concessions $25 pp, Groups of 8 $25 pp, Featuring Melissa Western, Tnee Dyer, Greg Gottlieb, Steve Powell and the Mysterious Strangers. Phone: 1300 307 800

Widgee Bush Balladeers Festival

October 6-9, Widgee Bushman's Bar and Sportgrounds, 22 Upper Widgee Rd, Widgee, Day Pass $20, Weekend Pass $55, Tickets can be purchased at the event gate. Performers include Keith Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Alan Luscombe, Bruce Lavender, Ashley Cook, Nathan Charlton, Marge Graham, Terry Gordon, Graham Rodger, Ray Essary, Jack Drake, Gary Fogarty, Kevin Groves plus many more. Phone: 07 5484 0166

The Lady Mayoress presents Queensland Conservatorium

Friday, October 21, 7.30pm, Heritage Theatre, Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, $15 pp, children under 5 are free, Ticket available online and at door. Performers include Young Conservatorium Symphony Orchestra, Performances from the Australian Piano Duo Festival, Young Conservatorium Wind Orchestra, Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University Brass Ensemble, Young Conservatorium Jazz Ensemble.

Presented by Lady Mayoress, Gympie Regional Council and Griffith University Queensland Conservatorium. Phone: 5481 0668.

The Great Art Debate

The Great Art Debate is always good for a laugh. Contributed

Wednesday, October 19, 7pm, Gympie Gallery, 39 Nash St, $5 entry fee includes light supper, Tickets available at the door on the night. Phone: 07 5481 0733

Studio Trails

Weekend October 8-9, Eleven artist studios in and around Gympie, Free entry | Artwork available for purchase, featuring Aurora Rose Vintage, Cooloola Rocks and Minerals, Mr and Mrs Gunn Studio, Pesart Art and Ceramics by Prue, CMB Design Studio, RR Creations, Nonie Metzler, Sally Spencer, Zela Bissett, Colourful Claywork, and Kerrie Atkins. Phone: 07 5481 0733

Mandolin and Guitar Workshops

October 1, Australian Institute of Country Music, Channon St.

Australian Institute of Country Music, 26 Channon St, Gympie, $15 per workshop, $40 for all 3 workshops, Phone: 0409 872 474

Mandolin Magic Concert

St Peter's Anglican Church, Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie, $15 adults and $10 children, Includes afternoon tea after the concert, Tickets available at the door, Phone: 0409 872 474

Lissa & Nee's Space Adventure (for the kids!)

Lissa and Nee will perform for the kids in the Civic Centre.

Saturday, October 29, 10am, Gympie Civic Centre, 28-30 Mellor St, $10, Family (2 Adults, 2 Children) $25, Phone: 07 5402 3325

For further details of all events, including times, locations, programs, and how to book tickets, visit the Rush Festival website at rushfestival.com.au. Information about travel and accommodation options can also be found on the site.