All the fun of the fare at Jones Hill State School

Three-year-old (centre) Ashtyn Tate shares a ride in the teacups with seven-year-old Daniel Giesen (back to camera) and Lisa Anderson.

THERE was plenty to see and do at the Jones Hill State School Fete tonight.

The Big Splash proved a big hit with everyone wanting to take a crack at dunking principal James Watts.

There was plenty of live music with Amber Lawrence, Sista Lee, the Gympie High School Band and the James Nash State High School band plus a Laser Light Show to delight the crowds.

Stalls offered everything from traditional fun-fare food like dagwood dogs and softserve ice-cream to second hand goods and even NBN advice from the Gympie Telstra shop.

There were pony rides, a petting zoo, a climbing wall, inflatable slides and fun-fare rides too.

Luke and Cody from reality television program House Rules were in attendance and even engaged in a Tug-of-War with members of the school community.

There were plenty of giveaways throughout the evening and performances by belly-dancers and the Cooloola Dance Academy.

