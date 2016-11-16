All should benefit from council's development levy

TODAY 150 Kilkivan residents will be putting their voice to the council, through a petition on how they would like to see the money from the economic development levy shared to their patch of the region.

The $65 annual ratepayer levy was introduced this year, with the immediate aim to help fund the revival of the Mary Valley Rattler.

As a ratepayer I agree with financially supporting work to get a large piece of our backyard tourism running again - especially a piece that is as unique and steeped in our region's history as the Rattler.

But I also feel a bit in the dark as to the long-term plan and use of this levy. Will 100 percent of the levy be used to get the Rattler off the broken track or - as the name suggests - will will it be used towards varying developments in the region?

Getting the Rattler up and running will benefit the entire region when it brings tourists to the area, but I can see how those living in areas of the region, such as Kilkivan, who will not be directly benefitted feel like they are missing out.

The council has a very hard job in deciding how to share the pie and maybe it's a case of the hungriest child getting the biggest piece. Fortunately Kilkivan residents only seek a small piece.