29°
Opinion

All should benefit from council's development levy

Frances Klein | 16th Nov 2016 7:05 AM
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget.
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY 150 Kilkivan residents will be putting their voice to the council, through a petition on how they would like to see the money from the economic development levy shared to their patch of the region.

The $65 annual ratepayer levy was introduced this year, with the immediate aim to help fund the revival of the Mary Valley Rattler.

As a ratepayer I agree with financially supporting work to get a large piece of our backyard tourism running again - especially a piece that is as unique and steeped in our region's history as the Rattler.

But I also feel a bit in the dark as to the long-term plan and use of this levy. Will 100 percent of the levy be used to get the Rattler off the broken track or - as the name suggests - will will it be used towards varying developments in the region?

Getting the Rattler up and running will benefit the entire region when it brings tourists to the area, but I can see how those living in areas of the region, such as Kilkivan, who will not be directly benefitted feel like they are missing out.

The council has a very hard job in deciding how to share the pie and maybe it's a case of the hungriest child getting the biggest piece. Fortunately Kilkivan residents only seek a small piece.

Gympie Times
'Death spiral': Meth mum's gun running crime spree

'Death spiral': Meth mum's gun running crime spree

BREAKING: A young mother went on an amphetamine-driven stealing and gun-running rampage between Gympie and Kawana, in what her lawyer described as...

Kilkivan seeks fair share of 'Rattler' levy

Bruce Hurley is one of 167 people who has signed a petition to widen the scope of the economic development levy.

Kilkivan residents are petitioning council to fund new developments.

Backpacker tax will be a slug on tourism

CAREFREE: German backpackers at Rainbow Beach. They are just some of the 100,000 visitors who pass through the Gympie region each year.

"If they feel it's not worth it they just won't do it.”

What should we be telling our kids about porn?

Is there a link between watching porn and sexual offences?

Local Partners

Aquatic centre entry: you won't have to break the bank

Gympie Regional Council has committed to 'affordable' entry fees when the Aquatic Recreation Centre opens next February.

What's in Gympie's community diary this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for Gympie

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

Aussie stars join cast to tell heartbreaking story of love and loss

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $250,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000!

When we say this a hot new property, we mean it is a hot new property! Modern colours and design have been incorporated into this character home. Heaps of space...

time 2 relax and breathe, just breathe!

457 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000!

If it is time to relax and put your feet up and do nothing more than enjoy the good life then this is the one for you. This property really is just a nice quiet...

BEAUTIFUL VETERAN BLOCK WITH FABULOUS POTENTIAL!!

172 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. ... $239,000

Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. Set on 1.05ha this quiet, peaceful and idyllic block is new to the market and offers the most...

Serious Vendor.. Great Home.. Bush at rear

98 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $265,000 NEG

Vendor wants his home sold !! So if you are looking for a great buy, dont miss out on this lovely home. High Raked ceilings with exposed timber beams and timber...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

54 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000+

An exceptional, value packed 4 bedroom home, approx 7 year old home with a 5 x 7.5m shed with high access for your boat or caravan. The home is surrounded by...

LAST BLOCK IN GREAT AREA

Lot 2 (51-59) Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you ... $126,000

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you into your first home sooner. This is the last Road frontage block left on the Groundwater Road...

GREAT INVESTMENT

14 Ferguson Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $232,500

Situated in the heart of Gympie is this 2 storey home on a fully fenced 817m2 allotment. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, rumpus/games room, open plan kitchen...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $399000

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

Brick home on 5 acres BE QUICK!

Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 3 1 4 PRESENT ALL...

This 3 bedroom lowset brick and tile house is perched atop a gentle slope overlooking 5 fully fenced acres on a quiet dead end road. The property has a small dam...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!