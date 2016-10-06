All safe after small electrical fire at Cooinda.

STAFF and residents of Cooinda Aged Care Centre were briefly evacuated last night when a small electrical fire broke out in the ceiling of a staff room.

Gympie's Queensland Fire and Rescue officers were called to the centre just before 6pm, where they found the fire already extinguished.

Officers isolated electrical points, ventilated the area and carried out atmospheric testing before residents and staff returned to the area.

Every person was accounted for within minutes of their arrival, a Gympie fire and rescue spokesman said.