ALL IN A DAYS WORK

WHAT started as an email link from a friend, has turned into a piece of Australian sporting history for Gympie graphic designer Aaron Lodder (pictured, left).

Resurrected NBL club the Brisbane Bullets have adopted Boom (above right), a creation of Lodder's after he answered the call to create a new mascot for the side.

The open ended competition had entries from across Australia after the organisation was in need of a new mascot.

"I was never going to draw a bullet,” Lodder explained.

"I ended up doing a super hero type character that I thought would suit.

"I didn't even put a lot of time into it, I just did it up and sent it out.”

Lodder, who is a basketball fan and accomplished player in his own right works professionally as a graphic designer as well as draws for recreation.

The unique design was created to be displayed not only as an image but also worn as a costume.

Originally called blur, the mascot's name was changed to boom to tie in with a well know club song.

"He is basically just a character,” Lodder said.

"No animal (designs) really suited the side, so I just went for a fun character that kids could enjoy while watching the game.”

The Brisbane based side has recently entered back into the top competition after several years in the wilderness.