ALL IN A DAYS WORK

Tom Daunt | 15th Oct 2016 10:31 AM
CREATION: Aaron Lodder with his mascot creation Boom.
CREATION: Aaron Lodder with his mascot creation Boom.

WHAT started as an email link from a friend, has turned into a piece of Australian sporting history for Gympie graphic designer Aaron Lodder (pictured, left).

Resurrected NBL club the Brisbane Bullets have adopted Boom (above right), a creation of Lodder's after he answered the call to create a new mascot for the side.

The open ended competition had entries from across Australia after the organisation was in need of a new mascot.

"I was never going to draw a bullet,” Lodder explained.

"I ended up doing a super hero type character that I thought would suit.

"I didn't even put a lot of time into it, I just did it up and sent it out.”

Lodder, who is a basketball fan and accomplished player in his own right works professionally as a graphic designer as well as draws for recreation.

The unique design was created to be displayed not only as an image but also worn as a costume.

Originally called blur, the mascot's name was changed to boom to tie in with a well know club song.

"He is basically just a character,” Lodder said.

"No animal (designs) really suited the side, so I just went for a fun character that kids could enjoy while watching the game.”

The Brisbane based side has recently entered back into the top competition after several years in the wilderness.

Gympie Times

Topics:  basketball

A GYMPIE man swore, yelled and called a magistrate a "mongrel” this week as he was sentenced to prison for stealing food from a petrol station.

