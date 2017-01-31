35°
News

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

Jacob Carson | 31st Jan 2017 9:04 AM
MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.
MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer, who picked up the New Talent of the Year award at the Gold Medallion Media Awards.

The award, which commemorates excellence in radio airplay for artists, shows an incredibly devoted fanbase for the young artist.

"It wouldn't have been possible without radio stations, broadcaster and fans voting for my songs,” she says.

"I'm still receiving a lot of airplay across Australia and overseas - I'm very grateful for the support.”

The win comes off the back of a very successful time for Ms Benfer at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where she also received nominations for two other awards - the TSA Songwriter Salute Award for Contemporary Song of the Year and the ICMA Patti McKinnon Award.

Ms Benfer's Cowgirl Rockin EP has led to massive success, with two number one singles in the Country Tracks Top 40 chart.

"My song Amamoor CreeK stayed number one for two weeks, while my current single A Little Bit Flirty stayed number one for three weeks,” she says.

"I had a great time performing at Tamworth - and the support I've been getting from radio presenters and country music fans is amazing. I'm so grateful.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  alice benfer country music gold medallion media awards tamworth country music festival

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Check out the explosion of colour and fun at GOMA.

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

Emojis land on NAPLAN: Students to analyse text chats

The questions are “similar to the NAPLAN Online 2017 tests”.

D'Ath awaiting advice on baby killer's sentence

Attorney General is awaiting advice on baby killer's sentence

Builder catches new career with Rainbow's Baitrunner

DIDN'T GET AWAY: Builder Mat Cooper turned his lifetime fishing hobby into a career as new owner and operator of Rainbow Beach Fishing Charter and the Baitrunner.

From building to catching for charter boat's new owner.

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteer roster this week?

Meals on Wheels roster

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary January 28-29

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Check out the explosion of colour and fun at GOMA.

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 $436,000!

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

26 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN

728 Old Maryborough Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land It is very rare and hard to find a block this size ... Offers Over...

It is very rare and hard to find a block this size so close to everywhere. The 10.28 ha (26acs) is situated at Tamaree just 7.5 klms from Gympie CBD with bitumen...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... OFFERS OVER...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

THIS BLOCK OF LAND IS TRULY A GEM!!

Lot 119 Trotter Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has ... $85,000

Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has plenty of space. Build your new home and cuts costs because the house pad is already cut and...

Private, Quiet And Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

Live In The Clouds, Under The Rainbow

549 Tablelands Road, Cooran 4569

House 5 3 4 $1,150,000

Only 12 minutes to Pomona and 20 minutes to Cooroy. This "Once in a Lifetime" opportunity to purchase this spectacular property with 260 degree views from Rainbow...

Owners committed elsewhere - Must be sold!

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Welcome to 16 Eagle Hawk Drive Southside - Exceptionally well presented near new home situated in the popular Southside Suburb! Elevated and modern this home...

reduced 2 sell, this ones a great buy!!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 NOW ONLY...

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

Lot 218 Stevenson Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This impressive 5,500sqm allotment is only a hop, skip and jump to ... $59,000

This impressive 5,500sqm allotment is only a hop, skip and jump to local shop, mechanics, school etc. Position is everything and this great block would be ideal...

DUPLEX INVESTMENT

5 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

Duplex 6 2 2 $550,000

What a position! Built approximately 7 years ago, this modern duplex has excellent tenants in place - in Unit 1 for 7 years and Unit 2 approx 2 years. The units...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

One agent has been receiving 15 calls a day since Christmas.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!