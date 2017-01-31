Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer, who picked up the New Talent of the Year award at the Gold Medallion Media Awards.

The award, which commemorates excellence in radio airplay for artists, shows an incredibly devoted fanbase for the young artist.

"It wouldn't have been possible without radio stations, broadcaster and fans voting for my songs,” she says.

"I'm still receiving a lot of airplay across Australia and overseas - I'm very grateful for the support.”

The win comes off the back of a very successful time for Ms Benfer at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where she also received nominations for two other awards - the TSA Songwriter Salute Award for Contemporary Song of the Year and the ICMA Patti McKinnon Award.

Ms Benfer's Cowgirl Rockin EP has led to massive success, with two number one singles in the Country Tracks Top 40 chart.

"My song Amamoor CreeK stayed number one for two weeks, while my current single A Little Bit Flirty stayed number one for three weeks,” she says.

"I had a great time performing at Tamworth - and the support I've been getting from radio presenters and country music fans is amazing. I'm so grateful.”