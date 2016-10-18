ALERT: Very high fire danger for Gympie and surrounds

There is a very high fire danger in the Gympie region from October 18 to October 21.

A VERY high fire danger has been issued for the next four days for Gympie, Goomboorian, Woolooga, Imbil, Kilkivan and Tansey.

Beginning today, conditions throughout Wide Bay and Burnett mean residents should take precautions to prevent bushfires starting and spreading in the area.

RFS regional manager Peter Hollier said there had been a number of bush fires throughout Wide Bay and Burnett this season, including ones started due to permitted burns escaping and sparks from machinery.

"A combination of warm weather, low humidity and increased winds are creating the perfect recipe for bush fires in Wide Bay and Burnett,” Mr Hollier said.

"Fires that start under these conditions could be fast moving and unpredictable, so residents really need to be extra careful if they are conducting permitted burns or using power tools and machinery on their properties.”

"Residents need to remain vigilant and report any vegetation fires to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Mr Hollier said landholders wishing to conduct burns on their properties should also seek advice from their local fire warden before lighting up.

"Your local fire warden will be able to advise you if you require a free permit to conduct a burn on your property,” he said.

"A permit is necessary for a fire which is bigger than two metres in any direction, and the system is in place to ensure burns are conducted appropriately, are suitably managed and emergency services are notified. Simple but effective steps such as ensuring your permit is valid and that you follow conditions could prevent a bushfire from occurring.”

Mr Hollier said residents needed to prepare their homes and properties.

"Residents need to finalise their preparations, including completing a Bushfire Survival Plan to detail exactly how they will respond if a bushfire threatens,” he said.

"A well prepared home significantly increases the chance of surviving a bushfire.”

For more information visit the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services website.