Alarm and entertainment - the news in brief

MUSIC ALL AROUND: Musician Graeme Connors (right) knows the importance of music and food in a balanced lifestyle.

Kandanga smoke alarm

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a Kandanga residence at 3.10pm yesterday after smoke was reported to be coming from the building.

A QFS spokesman said, once on the scene, responders found the fire - which reports suggest may have started in the kitchen - had been extinguished before any significant damage was caused to the Stephens St property.

Song Writer's Weekend

INTERNATIONAL song writer Allan Caswell is coming to Theebine Hotel to conduct a weekend songwriting workshop.

The workshop will be held on March 11 and 12.

For more information on costs and availability contact Karen on 0448 148 699.

Widgee Country Music Club

WIDGEE Country Music Club is moving its annual festival forward this year to April.

Normally held in October, the club has moved the festival to April 21-23 so as not to clash with the Rush Festival.

Performers such as Sister Lee, The Webb Brothers and The Hill Billy Goats will entertain crowds at the Bushman's Bar throughout the weekend.

Licence to sing

A RAINBOW Beach business operator has won Gympie Regional Council support for planned low-level amplified music at his Coffee Rocks restaurant in Rainbow Beach Rd.

Councillors were satisfied that volume levels that would not upset diners were unlikely to be a problem for nearby residents or businesses. Councillors who had eaten there, including Mayor Mick Curran, spoke highly of the restaurant.