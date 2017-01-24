34°
News

Airbnb haters growing in number, could impact Coast

Kathy Sundstrom
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.
The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SICK of Airbnb renters clogging up the complex swimming pool or making noise in your neighbour's house?

Well, you may have to suck it up as a Brisbane lawyer has advised not much can be done to stop this booming market.

Expert in body corporate law, Frank Higginson from Hynes Legal in Brisbane, said the "sad reality for the permanent residents is that there is absolutely nothing they can do to prevent short-term visitors".

"Any by-law that a body corporate committee wants that tries to ban or restrict use of facilities will be completely worthless," he said.

"Body corporates just do not have the right under law to make those rules, let alone enforce them."

The discontent with sites like Airbnb and Stayz, which allow people to advertise their home, unit or room for short-term rentals, appears to be growing nationwide.

Already petitions have been formed, lobbying for tougher laws to stop the infiltration of short-term holiday rentals with seemingly few checks and balances.

And sites such as www.neighboursnotstrangers.com and www.welivehere.net are gaining popularity.

Mr Higgensen expected it would only be a matter of time before the Sunshine Coast became involved.

Reader poll

Do you love Airbnb or hate it?

  • View Results

Melbourne forum, Welivehere, was a lobby movement focussed on "generating legislative change to protect owners and long-term residents living in high-density areas".

Both the Victorian and New South Wales government s have been looking at reform to help regulate the burgeoning industry, which had more than 83,000 homes listed on it nationwide in November.

Mr Higginson said many body corporate committees had been trying to block out Airbnb type of rentals by introducing key systems with different levels of access in an attempt to lock out short-term residents from communal areas.

"Owners who rent out their apartments to short term tenants have also been threatened with legal action. But any action would be thrown out of court," Mr Higginson said.

"It's the same reason that buildings can't ban schoolies or corporate rentals. Once a resident is inside their front door, there is very little a body corporate can do."

Mr Higginson said apartment owners should concentrate their efforts on local government, which had legislative oversight of the issue.

"Unless local government steps in, nothing can happen," he said.

"How would you even enforce a ban on short-term stays? Have the police kick in the door because a resident saw someone they don't know go into an apartment with a boogie board under their arm?"

Mr Higginson encouraged committees to seek legal advice before embarking on any by-law campaign that could end up costing them dearly in the long run.

The Daily has approached the Sunshine Coast Council for comment on what rules it has, if any, governing Airbnd and Stayz type of rentals.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  airbnb body corporate frank higginson holiday accommodation tourism

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Threat to own father: 'I'll cut you into little pieces'

Threat to own father: 'I'll cut you into little pieces'

A MAN who threatened to "cut his father into little pieces" has been told his bi-polar condition will not excuse his conduct if he does not take his medication.

Gympie activist declares justice system 'a mob of crooks'

Gary Tomlinson is facing court on trespass and assault charges.

'A mob of crooks, that's what yas are'

Kandanga butcher aims to snag national crown

MISSING LINK: Mitch Perkins is hoping to become the National Sausage King.

Mitchell Perkins is hoping to be declared sausage king of Australia.

Victory's new principal brings international experience

BRAND NEW YEAR: Victory College's new principal, Brett Costin.

Meet Victory College's new principal Brett Costin.

Local Partners

Gympie's preppies take their first big step

A busy, emotional day for young and old.

Victory's new principal brings international experience

BRAND NEW YEAR: Victory College's new principal, Brett Costin.

Meet Victory College's new principal Brett Costin.

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

THE Australian-made movie starring Nicole Kidman has dominated the box office at the weekend, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

need 2 pinch yourself this 1 is 4 real!

18 Ces Rivers Road, Tamaree 4570

3 1 2 $350,000!

This property has got the lot and then some. It really is absolutely the ants pants of modern, comfortable countryside living. Gardeners, families and...

want 2 own a piece of history!

17 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 2 2 $250,000!

Ever dreamt of owning a beautiful historical Queenslander circa 1910 and restoring it to its former glory? Then this is absolutely positively the house for you.

61 GROUNDWATER ROAD

61 Groundwater Rd, Southside 4570

House 4 2 7 $497,500

Large home on 2000m2 with professionally landscaped gardens. 4 bedrooms all with built ins, 2 bathrooms. Polished hardwood timber floors. Dining/kitchen...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor ... ALL OFFERS...

This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor committed elsewhere .....Motivated vendor wants this block sold NOW !! and will consider offers. Well this...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 $1,280,000

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

DREAM TODAY . LIVE TOMORROW

494 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Set on 2969m2 (more or less) this vacant block in Pie's Creek ... $110,000

Set on 2969m2 (more or less) this vacant block in Pie's Creek is priced to sell and is an absolute gem. Not only is it minutes to town, the school bus stops right...

RURAL LIVING

202 Oakview Road, Oakview 4600

House 4 1 3 $155,000

Imagine living in the country without the hassle of maintaining acreage! Well here is your opportunity now! This exceptional 2 storey home is extremely well...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!