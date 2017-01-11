After tragedy, our firefighters look back on a difficult year

TEAMWORK: Adrian Bond Station Officer at the Gympie fire station, Adam Bowern, Andrew Goffin and Brenda Lewis from the Gympie fire crew.

THEY'RE the days every firefighter dreads, from a perfect storm of bad conditions or one spark that razes a family home to the ground.

Now heading into the middle of what has been a brutal summer, the team at the Gympie Fire Station has been keeping close watch on the region, especially after a horror 2016.

"There was certainly what I would call an over-representation for Gympie in the number of house fires we saw,” says Gympie Station Officer Adrian Bond.

"However, I don't think that high number can be really attributed to any one cause.”

Instead, he argued, it's often a combination of common factors - forgetfulness, faulty appliances, and in most cases, genuine bad luck.

"It's definitely the time of year when people are trying to get as much done in as little amount of time as possible,” he says.

"I'd like to say, neither men nor women are able to multi-task effectively - in fact it often leads to a cumulative effect where there's far too much to keep track of safely.”

The first day of 2017 saw a Lagoon Pocket home destroyed in matter of minutes, the cause of the fire still being investigated.

It followed seven major house fires across the Gympie Region in 2016, including the horrific Monkland fire which saw the death of 12-year old Alexis Dean.

Last year also saw a number of near misses, including an electrical fire at Victory College, with fire crews praising the quick actions of teachers and staff.

"It shows the benefit of training when you're able to keep a level head and act sensibly,” Mr Bond says.

"In a situation like the one at Victory, where you have a lot of panicking children, it could've been a very different story.”

The seriousness of such close calls isn't lost on the men and women who charge head first into these scenes; the impact can take a heavy toll.

"When you're exposed to trauma, you'll find there are three stages,” says Acting Inspector Archie Andrews.

"First comes the immediate reactions in people, nightmares, vomiting at the scene - then they harden to it.”

It's this stage, Mr Andrews says, that often lasts the longest for firefighters and emergency workers as they process difficult and draining situations.

"It's emotionally exhausting, and officers will eventually reach a final stage where they can't process it any more - which is when it's time to retire or move on.”

Mr Bond says the feeling of loss is often in stronger in smaller communities like Gympie, where the victims have a greater chance of being known by emergency teams.

"There's definitely a sense of ownership, the feeling of community spirit takes a hit more so than it would in a bigger city,” he says.

"When you personally know the families who have been affected, it can really hit home.”

Gympie's fire crews are hoping it's enough to get the community to take notice and improve safety plans at their own homes.

So far, programs targeting locals have yielded some promising results.

"We run education programs pretty consistently,” Mr Andrews says.

"You'll find the ones who are really taking it to heart are the younger kids - which is a really encouraging sign, because those messages tend to stick quite firmly in their minds.”

January 1 marked the beginning of an extensive, 10-year-long program to improve fire safety around the state.

Mr Bond is hoping the move ends up keeping local families safe from tragedy.

"Going into the future, the goal for us all is to stay proactive instead of reactive,” he says.