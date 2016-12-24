28°
News

After near-death experience, James Henry looks for his heroes

Jacob Carson | 24th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
SURVIVOR: James Henry.
SURVIVOR: James Henry. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JAMES Henry remembers everything about the accident on November 22.

He remembers the weight of the four-wheel drive crushing and dragging him across Mellor St.

He remembers the heat of the asphalt burning his skin, the crack of his ribs breaking and the unbearable pressure on his left leg.

"Honestly mate, it's still so vivid to me, almost as if it happened this afternoon,” James says from his Nambour Hospital bed.

"It's too vivid, I can see it all with perfect clarity.”

James woke up eight days ago, after nearly a month in an induced coma following a horrific accident.

Travelling along Mellor St on his scooter, James was unable to avoid the path of the four-wheel drive, rolling freely after the handbrake was left disengaged.

The mere fact he's alive is astonishing considering the extent of his injuries and a troubled and concerning recovery.

He gestures to where his lower-left leg used to be, a bright white bandage wrapped just under his knee.

Surgery scars and bruises line his body and James runs through the list of injuries; spleen removed, damage to the bladder, drainage from his lungs, not to mention the nerve damage that slurs his speech and impairs the grip in his left hand.

"I was so smashed up, it's astonishing I'm still here,” he says.

"I've technically died four times during my hospital stay because I had massive heart attacks.”

Through the worst of his treatment, James now must deal with his psychological injuries and face a difficult new life as an amputee.

He knows it's a difficult road ahead, but he said he knows he wouldn't be here without the help of the Gympie locals who he credits for saving his life.

"I was lying there, in the street after I got hit and immediately, people around me dropped everything they were doing to help me,” he says.

"I remember two voices, two blokes, and they were just terrific, they saved me.”

He didn't see their faces during the ordeal, but these two strangers organised James' rescue before emergency services arrived.

They worked alongside other bystanders to remove his body from the wreckage of the accident, desperately trying to stop the severe bleeding in his leg.

"I don't know who they are, but I hope they're reading this,” James says.

"They, along with everybody else there, saved my life - I can't express how grateful I am.”

It's the selfless actions of all those who helped James; his family and friends, the tireless work of the emergency and hospital staff and the community he credits for keeping him going through the darkest days of his life.

He said he holds no animosity to the owner of the four-wheel drive which nearly killed him, instead offering his sympathies.

"It was a freak accident, there was no animosity, no motive - he's my age, he has a family and he's had his life turned upside down too.”

Ahead of an uncertain new year, he's looking to a brighter future.

"Every day I wake up, here and I think 'here we go again',” he says.

"But this restores my faith in people - I'm so grateful to Gympie, I am truly blessed.”

James considers just being alive the best Christmas gift he could've asked for.

He faces another operation on his leg before he's released, but he's happy to take it slow this time around.

Gympie Times

Topics:  car crash community mellor st

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

JOIN in the fun at the Gympie Regional Gallery from January 10-20 for the summer Holiday Fun program jam packed with all sorts of creative workshops for kids.

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays starting with tonight

Open day a big hit in Widgee

BIG FUN: The Hillbilly Goats - Goat Girl, Goat Boy and Sunny Goat - with (front from left) Chais, Arjay and Flora Huskisson at Widgee Rural's Open Day on Tuesday.

There was plenty of action in Widgee last week...

Dancer delivering festive deer

CUTE AS A BUTTON: Assistant nurse Cindy McBride with Dancer, the red deer fawn she is fostering back to health.

She might not be a reindeer, but this fawn is close enough

Local Partners

Open day a big hit in Widgee

Plenty went on, and plenty more to come.

After near-death experience, James Henry looks for his heroes

SURVIVOR: James Henry.

The search for the local 'angels' who saved his life

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays starting with tonight

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

JOIN in the fun at the Gympie Regional Gallery from January 10-20 for the summer Holiday Fun program jam packed with all sorts of creative workshops for kids.

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

George Lucas biography documents movie folklore

Author has never met the director he's written a book about

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!