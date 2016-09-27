After Fredman, councillors fight to regain debating rights

DEBATING RIGHTS: Gympie region councillors. with Cr James Cochrane second from left, will today be asked to vote on a motion to restore their rights to raise urgent issues without notice and without a mayoral veto.

THE Mayoral walk-out which shut down discussion on the Bob Fredman resignation earlier this month will have its response at tomorrow's council meeting.

Mary Valley councillor James Cochrane will move an amendment tomorrow morning to standing orders to bring back all the councillor debating rights which previously enabled councillors to speak without notice on issues like the Traveston Crossing dam, beach driving fees and the proposed highway route through the Southside.

Councillors in April significantly watered down a staff proposal which would have prevented councillors speaking on issues outside council jurisdiction, as assessed by the CEO, Bernard Smith.

Those involved in preparing the draft motion were apparently unaware of the important role played by council campaigns on many issues outside its jurisdiction, including the Traveston Crossing dam and the proposed highway route through Southside.

The motion would have required motions to be submitted seven days in advance for the CEO's assessment as to whether they were within council jurisdiction and would have required the Mayor to rule in the CEO's favour in preventing discussion of motions ruled inappropriate.

Councillors unanimously protected democratic control of meetings by taking the veto power from the CEO and giving it to the Mayor, whose rulings can be challenged from the floor of the meeting.

Today's motion from Cr Cochrane would strip away this veto, restoring councillor rights to raise urgent general business issues without notice or permission.

It follows a tense moment earlier this month when Mayor Mick Curran disallowed an attempt by Cr Hilary Smerdon to discuss the announced resignation of council engineering director Bob Fredman.

Cr Curran declared the meeting had been closed and that the discussion was outside standing orders.

He was later overheard telling Cr Smerdon it was illegal for councillors to discuss individual staff issues in open council. But councillors are required by law to take responsibility for overall structural issues affecting council management.

The Fredman resignation is a hot topic on social media.