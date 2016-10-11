Afro Savage: Prize fighter of the travelling boxing troupe

READY TO RUMBLE: Gympie fighter Danny Hawkins prepares to take on all challengers at Burnett Heads recently.

BOXING: Gympie boxer Danny Hawkins is part of a dying breed.

He belongs to a unique group of people that only a select few can say they have encountered.

He doesn't fight for millions of dollars or in boutique casinos or stadiums. Rather, when he is not sweating it out on the canvas he is pouring concrete and fighting in a mobile tent.

That tent, however, could easily be a colosseum to the people of the Australian outback, from Kilkivan to Birdsville. That tent has seen more action than a Sylvester Stallone movie.

It belongs to Fred Brophy and his troupe of fighters, which Hawkins is lucky enough to be one of.

Fred Brophy's boxing troupe visited the Lighthouse Hotel at Burnett Heads on the weekend. Craig Warhurst

Fresh from his latest round of bouts in Burnett Heads, Hawkins, who goes by the ring name of Afro Savage, is yet to be defeated in more than 30 Brophy sanctioned fights, and has remained relatively unscathed even after a gruelling tour of the outback, which saw him fight every night for a week in Birdsville.

The troupe has been a staple of regional Queensland life for decades. Even after repeated calls to close it down, Hawkins and Brophy both say there is no chance of that happening and the show will and must go on.

"The people want it, and the people need to be entertained," said the enigmatic Brophy.

As for Afro Savage, he says another year in the tent is not out of the question.

He will miss the next round of fights in Brisbane but will lace up for the final show of the year in Kilkivan in early November.