Actors back in the habit

TIPPLE: Emily Jackson and Jodie Bell (two of the sisters of perpetual sewing) have put the needle and thread down for a moment to savour their other pastime - bootlegging in the Gympie Theatre Association's hilarious new production, Drinking Habits.

ACCUSATIONS, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilt as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

Gympie Theatre Association is back in November with an irreverent theatre restaurant - Drinking Habits.

Featuring new cast members and some old favourites, this tale is set in a convent - The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing.

The sisters in this small convent make and repair holy robes, as well as tend a vineyard - or should that be orchard?

With the convent under threat, undercover operations, spying, and questionable activities abound.

Along with the laughs, this production is flavoured with an exceptional musical score, including songs from Gnarls Barkley, Feargal Sharkey, Buddy Holly, Madonna and Dolly Parton to name a few.

The show will run over two weekends on November 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the Gympie Pines Golf Club, a venue growing in popularity and now fully air-conditioned.

Tickets are available from the club and the $55 price tag includes a two-course meal and show.

Bring your Mother, Father, Sisters and Brothers - ours will all be there!

For more information or bookings phone the club on 54811300.