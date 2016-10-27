Achievers recognised at James Nash Awards Evening

JAMES Nash families, students and staff filled The Pavilion on Tuesday night for the annual Awards Evening.

The crowd was treated to performances from the school concert band, ACA vocalists, dance group and string ensemble before high achievers from all aspects of school life were recognised.

Principal Darrin Edwards acknowledged the retirement of his long-serving deputy Robert Doust, reflected on the school's achievements in 2016 and its student body, which has grown to almost 1300.

The coveted Gold Awards were presented to:

Natasha Harry for Vocational Education and Training Excellence.

Eliza Parker received the cultural gold award

Cameron Hanson received the gold award for sport

Quinn Edwards was awarded the gold award for citizenship

Junior Academic Dux went to Austin Daw, who also received an Academic Distinction Award and first place in English, Mathematics, Science, and History and Geography.

Senior Academic Dux was awarded to Mikaela Hourigan, who also received an Academic Distinction Award and First place in English, English Extension, Physics, Drama, and Ancient History

Junior All-Rounder Year 9 went to Lahni Edwards, who received Distinction awards for Cultural, Citizenship and Academic Excellence and first place in German.

Junior All-Rounder Year 10 was Chantelle Chippindall, who received Distinction awards for Cultural, Citizenship, Sports and Academic Excellence, and first place for Home Economics.

Senior All-Rounder Year 12 was awarded to Edwin Thompson, the only Year 12 student to receive all four James Nash Distinction Awards across Citizenship, Cultural, Sports and Academic Excellence, as well as first place in engineering.

Eliza Parker was awarded the USC Gympie Campus Senior Citizenship award. Jacob Carson

Cameron Edward, Grade 10 Jacob Carson

Junior All Rounder award recipient for Year 9, Lahni Edwards. Jacob Carson

Chenoa Gills, Grade 10 Jacob Carson