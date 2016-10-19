Accused child sex offender on bail to live in Gympie

The man was granted bail in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

A MAN accused of child sex crimes has been granted bail to live in Gympie.

The man appeared by video link from prison, where he has already been in custody for about 133 days since breaching his original bail.

He has pleaded guilty to charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16, indecent treatment of a child under 16 where a photo was taken, possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence, and the breach of a bail condition that saw his return to prison.

The police prosecutor objected to bail, telling the court the defendant was likely to breach bail again.

Magistrate G. Hillan granted bail, noting the man had already spent time in prison.

The man is set to return to court on January 19 next year.