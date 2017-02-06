34°
News

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

Tom Daunt | 6th Feb 2017 10:35 AM
Scott Hoare Fundraiser Club 88 - Kara Davey, Colleen Bell, Kloe Ashton, Nina Kenning and Cass Sellwood.
Scott Hoare Fundraiser Club 88 - Kara Davey, Colleen Bell, Kloe Ashton, Nina Kenning and Cass Sellwood. LEEROY TODD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLOSE to 300 people helped raise about $13,500 at an at-times emotional fund raising event for Scott Hoare at Club 88 on Friday night.

READ MORE: Follow Scott's story

The former Gympie son and fitness coach has been left wheelchair bound and with only limited movement in his arms after a freak accident at Coogee Beach just before Christmas.

Jenna Post, Glenda Stewart and Lerae Flaherty.
Jenna Post, Glenda Stewart and Lerae Flaherty. LEEROY TODD

One of his best childhood friends, another Gympie son, Ben Post, organised Friday's fund raiser which brought together friends and families new and old who knew Scott, as well as those who had never met him but have been touched by his powerful blogs recording his struggle to come to grips with his new reality and to gain back as much independence as possible.

"Scott was quite literally in awe of the of support that he received and he really looks forward to returning to Gympie when he is capable to thank everyone personally,” a grateful Ben said yesterday.

'I tried to stand but my arms and legs wouldn't budge'

"I am absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support that the community showed on Friday night.

Scott after the accident in hospital in Sydney.
Scott after the accident in hospital in Sydney.

"This is an absolute testament to Scott's character. We are so lucky to have grown up in an area with such a fantastic sense of community and although we may not live in Gympie any more, it will always be home to us.

Scott Hoare before his accident.
Scott Hoare before his accident.

"We're so proud to call Gympie home. I'm also so very proud of what was achieved on Friday and from the feedback I have received, this may have to turn this into an annual event.

CLICK HERE: He fought off death 3 times in one week

"A massive thank you to each and every person that attended, they are the real heroes.”　

You can check out the photo gallery from Friday night here.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gympie Times

Topics:  club 88 fund raiser scott hoare whatson

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

THERE was community spirit in abundance last night as hundreds of people turned out at Club 88 to raise money for former Gympie man Scott Hoare

"Are you kidding me?" $14k raised and still counting

Personal trainers Jarryd Gorman, Paul Frampton and Trudi Hellmuth.

The Gympie community gets behind Big Paul on the road to recovery

Man hospitalised after 'punch and run' at Kybong servo

Gympie police are investigating an assault that took place at Kybong overnight.

Man knocked victim to the ground

Gympie staring down the barrel of 40°C extreme

Generic hot weather photo.

Temperature set to soar 10 degrees above average

Local Partners

There's something about Mary in Mary St

Gympie council coy about Mary St sculpture that will be a tribute to "Mary”, but just who was "Mary”?

"I didn't want to lose my leg” Family rocked by crash

STILL BREATHING: Chaniya Lee Henry is keeping a positive outlook after her near-death experience.

No other way to put it - the Henry family have been through hell.

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

Scott Hoare Fundraiser Club 88 - Kara Davey, Colleen Bell, Kloe Ashton, Nina Kenning and Cass Sellwood.

Emotional event raises almost $14,000 for Gympie son Scott Hoare

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Volunteers will be delivery Meals on Wheels around Gympie this week.

Volunteer roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels

Artists invited to join the Gympie Region Studio trails

STUDIO TRAIL: The Tin Can Bay art gallery featuring the Cooloola Coast Art Group was one of the studios which welcomed visitors on the Gympie Region Studio Trails in 2016. Local artists are invited to be a part of the Gympie Region Studio Trails in 2017.

Gympie Region Studio Trails features weekends in Gympie region

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

BORN This Way singer flies through the air during Super Bowl 2017 halftime show in Texas.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

Mirrors to release music in March. Photo Contributed

Forming in 2016 Mirrors are due to release their EP in March

TRANQUILITY PLUS!

212 De Castella Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 10 $539,000

Nestled in in your own private parklike gardens is this beautiful home which offers privacy, peace and quiet. Situated on 1.69 ha (4.17acres) at the end of the...

STUNNING ENTERTAINER!!!!

17 Sweeney Court, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 2 6 $588,000

Looking for something with style and class and a little different from anything else? This is it! This unique light-filled and airy home is the perfect entertainer...

IDEAL BEGINNER

Lot 1 Mackenzie Road, Tamaree 4570

House 2 1 1 $189,000

If you are a wanting to get into the property market, are an investor, or just wanting to downsize then take time to inspect this 2 bedroom brick home. Featuring a...

COUNTRY PROPERTY, MUST BE SOLD!

234 Upper Widgee Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 3 $345,000

The current owners have changed their plans and are moving on. - Approximately 23 kilometres from Gympie Southside, this affordable four bedroom, two bathroom...

GREAT FIXER UPPER

50 Chatsworth Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $195,000

Calling renovators, handymen or budget buyers. This solid hardwood framed home needs your attention. Set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter...

GRAND LADY

25 Barnes Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 2 $185,000

Right in the heart of Goomeri is this multi level 3 bedroom Queenslander overlooking the CBD and set on a fully fenced, large block. The timber home has a large...

PRIME EASTSIDE GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Rural 3 1 8 Price on...

It's not often an opportunity like this presents itself to purchase high quality country of this size in the sought after Wilsons Pocket area, approximately 20...

BENEFIT FROM LOCATION

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Located at the end of a no through road, this property is positioned in a quiet and private area. This well presented spacious brick home boosts 3 doubled...

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!

21 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Would you like a large town block in the evergreen Gympie Southside with easy access to schools, shopping and medical facilities? New to the market is a four...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

RECORD: Ron Jeffery will be hosting his largest ever auction of Mary Valley properties on February 23 in Imbil.

Realtor Ron Jeffery will host his biggest ever indoor auction.

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!