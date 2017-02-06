CLOSE to 300 people helped raise about $13,500 at an at-times emotional fund raising event for Scott Hoare at Club 88 on Friday night.

The former Gympie son and fitness coach has been left wheelchair bound and with only limited movement in his arms after a freak accident at Coogee Beach just before Christmas.

Jenna Post, Glenda Stewart and Lerae Flaherty. LEEROY TODD

One of his best childhood friends, another Gympie son, Ben Post, organised Friday's fund raiser which brought together friends and families new and old who knew Scott, as well as those who had never met him but have been touched by his powerful blogs recording his struggle to come to grips with his new reality and to gain back as much independence as possible.

"Scott was quite literally in awe of the of support that he received and he really looks forward to returning to Gympie when he is capable to thank everyone personally,” a grateful Ben said yesterday.

"I am absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support that the community showed on Friday night.

Scott after the accident in hospital in Sydney.

"This is an absolute testament to Scott's character. We are so lucky to have grown up in an area with such a fantastic sense of community and although we may not live in Gympie any more, it will always be home to us.

Scott Hoare before his accident.

"We're so proud to call Gympie home. I'm also so very proud of what was achieved on Friday and from the feedback I have received, this may have to turn this into an annual event.

"A massive thank you to each and every person that attended, they are the real heroes.”

