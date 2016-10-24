26°
Abortion for convenience sake is wrong: letter writer

24th Oct 2016 12:50 PM
A Gympie Times article (10/21/2016) about the Donald Trump v Hillary Clinton debate (10/20/2016) touched upon the subject of abortion.
A Gympie Times article (10/21/2016) about the Donald Trump v Hillary Clinton debate (10/20/2016) touched upon the subject of abortion.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ON ABORTION

REGARDING The Gympie Times article (10/21/2016) about the Donald Trump v Hillary Clinton debate (10/20/2016); when it touched upon the subject of abortion, Trump alleged that Clinton had previously opined that a foetus had no standing at law.

Though Hillary Clinton did not deny the allegation; she tried instead, to circumvent it by arguing that a woman has a right to do whatever she considers proper in order to preserve her own life if prevailing circumstances indicate that the foetus presents threat to it.

This, I believe, is ambiguous and therefore gives rise to a necessity to draw a distinction between abortion for convenience sake, and abortion for medical reasons, as well as for rape/incest. We must do this relying solely on reason not religion.

If we rely on reason alone it will become obvious that abortion for convenience sake is wrong.

The key argument for proponents of abortion is that a woman has a right to determine what she does with her own body. This is true enough if we are talking about tattoos, nose, ear and eyebrow piercing, tongue bars, baubles or toe rings. However, when it comes to the human foetus, or unborn baby; it is a different matter.

Why so? Because we are now talking about a distinct individual residing within its mother's body. It is a separate entity genetically: its DNA is completely its own and different from its mother's DNA.

Thusly, from the moment of conception it is an entirely separate genetic individual and this being so, the arguments in favour of abortion on demand or abortion for convenience sake are therefore not applicable because the mother's body is different from that of her baby or foetus.

Abortion for medical reasons, especially where the mother's life is in danger or the foetus has developed an abnormality that would unequivocally make its life intolerable, is a matter that should be left to the discretion of the mother, family and the doctor.

When rape or incest is the prime cause of the pregnancy, notwithstanding the mother and the unborn baby are two separate individuals, then, under such difficult circumstances, it's truly a personal decision for those directly involved.

Dennis O'Brien,

Gympie.

Gympie Times

Topics:  abortion clinton letters letters to the editor presidential election trump

