26°
News

A new start for Gympie Pilates

Jacob Carson | 24th Oct 2016 5:31 PM
FEELING CENTRED: Sally and Megan Dahl outside their new studio space on Nash St.
FEELING CENTRED: Sally and Megan Dahl outside their new studio space on Nash St. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER four years of operating their business out of their home, Megan and Sally Dahl are moving up in the world.

They will reopen Gympie Pilates and Rehab tomorrow morning at their new studio space on 37 Nash St, and Megan Dahl says the change in location was a dream come true.

"I know a lot of businesses in this location haven't managed to survive,” she says.

"But I really think we'll be using the space in the way it was intended - I'm very excited.”

The reason for the move was a matter of space, with the business and clientele quickly outgrowing their home.

"A big problem with having a business at home is that clients treat it like a home,” Mrs Dahl says.

"So when you're trying to have a private session with a client and somebody walks into your living room - that's an issue.”

It's an issue now resolved with the addition of private studio spaces for individual sessions.

For the Dahls, the move offers more than just a change in scenery.

"It already feels like a big step up in terms of our image,” Sally says.

"It really is a new start and a new phase for our business lives.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie pilates and rehab local business pilates rehabilitation and treatment

"It must be transparent”: Andrew Powell on Gympie Council

"It must be transparent”: Andrew Powell on Gympie Council

The Shadow Minister for Local Government Andrew Powell says open communication for local councils is key.

Abortion for convenience sake is wrong: letter writer

A Gympie Times article (10/21/2016) about the Donald Trump v Hillary Clinton debate (10/20/2016) touched upon the subject of abortion.

Does a foetus have any standing at law?

They're the unpaid heroes who risk life and limb

DEDICATED: The full complement of Gympie SES unit members who attended the North Coast Regional SES Awards on the weekend. (Back, from left) Don Fuller, Wayne Kerle, Alan Sage (chaplain), Ted Logan, Dennis Rossow, (centre) Jason Myatt, June Fuller, Mandy Price, Leonie Eaton, Pam Reis, Meaghan Bentley, Jess Tunnah, Jenny Millers, Tanya Easterby, (front) Ray Myers, Ray Morsch, Steve Clough, Dean Wardell, Margaret Setchell and Charlie Setchell.

Gympie region's SES volunteers recognised for their dedication

A new start for Gympie Pilates

FEELING CENTRED: Sally and Megan Dahl outside their new studio space on Nash St.

A new studio space means a new start for this local Gympie business.

Local Partners

Descendents pay tribute at Gheerulla 125 years on

Descendants gather to honour pioneers who settled Gheerulla Creek in 1891

$100k to improve RV facilities in a Fraser Coast town

No Caption

Two other projects in the region have also received funding.

Rush Festival gets the crowd warmed up

ROCKING OUT: 28 Days rocks out in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night as part of the Rush Festival concert in the park.

Things heated up on stage on a cold Gympie night for the Rush Fest

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage on Sunday afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo.

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley has admitted she fears people will forget about her ex-husband Elvis.

Rush Festival gets the crowd warmed up

ROCKING OUT: 28 Days rocks out in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night as part of the Rush Festival concert in the park.

Things heated up on stage on a cold Gympie night for the Rush Fest

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

b ready 2 b impressed!

60 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $260,000!

There are renovated homes and there are renovated homes and then there is THIS RENOVATED HOME! And by crikey what a beautiful reno it is! No expense spared or...

BEST IN TOWN!

4 Angel Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 6 $340,000

Located in the heart of the close knit community of Kilkivan is this beautifully presented 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home situated on a large 2238m2. This Heritage home...

GONE BY CHRISTMAS!!!

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Motivated vendor wants this block sold before Christmas, so he can move ... $135,000

Motivated vendor wants this block sold before Christmas, so he can move on to other projects. Interested? Well this is an excellent block to build on, a level...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

Bush at Rear ... Modern Exciting Home

19 Habitat Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Unique.. Privacy Plus. Bushland at the rear and no neighbours on one side. This Exclusively Listed Quality lowest 4 bedroom home has all the modern finishes, 2...

At the End of A Rainbow !!

35 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 4 $279,000

You will be lucky to get this pot of Gold !! and You will have to be Quick !! This home has easy care bamboo flooring to the living areas, front and rear...

Get your Roller Skates on !! Neat 3 Bed Home

7 Sole Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Exclusively Listed- Excellent opportunity for a savvy investor or your holiday home in Tin Can Bay. Neat, clean and tidy and close to amenities will make this home...

COUNTRY RETREAT

0 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated ... $135,000

This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated on the edge of the Kilkivan Township. This block gently rises to the perfect spot to...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 73

Lot 73 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SECLUDED RURAL LIFESTYLE WHAT A VIEW!

1 Kenman Road, Traveston 4570

Rural 4 1 10 OFFERS OVER...

This amazing property with panoramic views from the Mary Valley to the Sunshine Coast Hinterland is situated on 146 fertile acres. The spacious timber high-set...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.