A new start for Gympie Pilates

FEELING CENTRED: Sally and Megan Dahl outside their new studio space on Nash St.

AFTER four years of operating their business out of their home, Megan and Sally Dahl are moving up in the world.

They will reopen Gympie Pilates and Rehab tomorrow morning at their new studio space on 37 Nash St, and Megan Dahl says the change in location was a dream come true.

"I know a lot of businesses in this location haven't managed to survive,” she says.

"But I really think we'll be using the space in the way it was intended - I'm very excited.”

The reason for the move was a matter of space, with the business and clientele quickly outgrowing their home.

"A big problem with having a business at home is that clients treat it like a home,” Mrs Dahl says.

"So when you're trying to have a private session with a client and somebody walks into your living room - that's an issue.”

It's an issue now resolved with the addition of private studio spaces for individual sessions.

For the Dahls, the move offers more than just a change in scenery.

"It already feels like a big step up in terms of our image,” Sally says.

"It really is a new start and a new phase for our business lives.”