29°
News

A 'cheeky' approach to slip, slop, slapping

Bruce Devereaux | 8th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
SUN WISE: Miss4 takes a dip after ensuring all of her cheeks were covered in sun screen.
SUN WISE: Miss4 takes a dip after ensuring all of her cheeks were covered in sun screen.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AROUND here we take our slip slop slap seriously.

By which I mean Tracey takes our slip slop slap seriously and the rest of us have learned we'll get out the door if we don't try to argue.

Which is a good thing. After all, the risk of melanoma needs to be taken seriously by at least one member of the family unit. And I'm pleased to announce we evidenced today the message has clearly started to sink in with at least one of our little munchkins.

"Who wants a swim?” I asked the kids, and was nearly crushed in the stampede for the door.

I suspected they might want to jump in the pool because, despite nothing actually being said about the possibility of a splash, they were all wearing their swimmers. I think one of them (I suspect Miss9) put hers on and then the rest optimistically followed suit. Which I totally get.

We were all a bit desperate to get out of the bus. This is the first day since Christmas no one in the family has felt sick. There's still the odd short temper hovering around our conversations, but no sore muscles and headaches and nausea, which is just so excellently nice. And then there's been the rain. Lots of it. It was all sunny while we were sick, and now it's overcast and soggy.

Personally, I love the rain. It's the perfect excuse to not paint a fence or mow the yard. But now we don't have a fence or yard to worry about it does seem, ironically, to be interfering with the kids' love of water play.

Being in a bus in a campground, I've decided I love rain even more. There's a sort of smug humour to be carved out of sitting in a comparatively spacious bus during a storm and sipping coffee while watching families in tents. It sounds cruel, but I figure only if they catch me looking.

Now, I know you can swim in the rain and not get any wetter, but the really important point to consider here is you can't watch kids swim in the rain from a lovely dry seat and not get any wetter.

"Sunscreen!” Tracey yelled, stopping the kids in their tracks. "It might be overcast outside but you can still get burnt. Don't miss anywhere.”

I wasn't planning on getting wet myself, but while they scrambled for the sunscreen I took the opportunity to push past them to grab the essentials for watching kids in the pool - my iPhone and a coffee.

Usually, when there's one of something and five of our kids, the whole scene falls apart immediately. But I think because they all wanted the same thing - a refreshing dip somewhere other than the bus - they were managing to share the tube of sunscreen with an almost unprecedented show of consideration and patience. The best of intentions aside, there was simply no way it was going to last.

"AHHHHH!” came the scream from the front end of the bus, where they were all putting the 50+ lotion on.

Tracey can tell from a baby's cry whether it's hungry or has wind. That's her gift to our sanity. My area of expertise is screams. I knew, for example, there wasn't a snake, toad or butterfly in the bus: those screams are more shrill and uncontrolled. I also knew there were no broken bones or scratched mozzie bites in need of a bandaid to stem the flow of arterial-imagined-blood: those screams are deeper and more guttural.

These screams, by comparison, were slightly melodic, which told of a more emotional disaster than the fear of pain or imminent death. My most excellent analysis of the source of their anguished cries was soon confirmed.

Four of our five children were in a state of panic.

I can't remember the exact details of who was doing what, but hands were covering eyes on some while others couldn't look away from "the horror”. The big drama wasn't immediately obvious to me in the tangle of arms and legs, although it was immediately clear who was at the centre of it.

Our youngest child, Miss4, stood calmly amongst the fuss - those beautiful, innocent, slightly confused eyes of hers taking in one screaming sibling and then the next, as if to say "what's up with you idiots”.

Then I saw the cause of the ruckus as the scrambling of kids to get way from their little sister opened a gap. Our youngest was standing in the aisle of our bus, swimmers around her ankles, wiping a generous handful of sunscreen up between her butt cheeks.

"What are you doing?” yelped Tracey, dashing forward to reef Miss4's hand out of her bum crack, then pull up her swimmers - not easy whilst trying to avoid contact a hand full of white lotion which was whipping about like a dropped garden hose.

Miss4's expression still gave no indication she considered herself to have done anything wrong. Fair enough really, when you consider her position.

As she explained to her Mum, "You said put it everywhere”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce devereaux cheeks round australia bus trip slip slop slap

Four years old, Audrey's already an author

Four years old, Audrey's already an author

WHEN Audrey Pettit starts prep this year, she might be ready to teach her classmates a thing or two about writing.

A 'cheeky' approach to slip, slop, slapping

SUN WISE: Miss4 takes a dip after ensuring all of her cheeks were covered in sun screen.

We take our slip slop slap seriously around here.

From 'girl Friday' to One Nation candidate

One Nation candidate for Gympie Chelle Dobson held her first meeting with residents at Chatsworth today.

Former "girl Friday” Chelle Dobson didn't start in politics.

Not-so-merry Christmas for dining out in Gympie

A Gympie letter writer is disappointed in local restaurants for not offering any service on Christmas day.

Not so merry Christmas if you were looking to dine out in Gympie

Local Partners

Mary River squatters on the wrong side of police, council

MARY River squatters draw the ire of government, council and police.

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Blur, Bjork, Radiohead and Savage Garden were just some big names that had a great year.

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Keeper delivers great read

My Family's Keeper by Brad Haddin.

Story explores Haddin family's cancer battle

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 NOW ONLY...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

PRIVATE GETAWAY

1 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a ... $330,000 (GST...

PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a fertile frost free block that offers you complete privacy. This 30.21ha (74.6 acres) has the added...

PRIVATE GETAWAY

1 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

House 0 0 $330,000 (GST...

PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a fertile frost free block that offers you complete privacy. This 30.21ha (74.6 acres) has the added...

want 2 save money!

8 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

Cut your cost of living in this energy saving modern 3 bedroom home in the sought after Echelon Estate! Designed with efficiency in mind, this home is not short on...

COUNTRY TOWN ESCAPE

L11 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy ... $58,000

Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy drive north of Gympie is this 1500m2 residential block of land. This almost flat block of land...

BEST BLOCK ON BRIANNA!

11 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus ... $165,000

This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus of picturesque views. Set high on Brianna Court it is in an area that will provide good capital growth for...

OWNER WANTS OUT!

Lot 246 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land * 8332 m (approx. 2 acres) * Close to local store * ... $70,000

* 8332 m (approx. 2 acres) * Close to local store * Selectively cleared * Build your dream home

Nestled on 5 Peaceful Secluded Acres

Lot 3 Arbornine Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This 5 acre (approx.) allotment is dry with huge potential; set amongst ... $99,000

This 5 acre (approx.) allotment is dry with huge potential; set amongst the gum trees, a dam, beautiful wild life, just waiting for that keen buyer to snap it...

Brick home on 5 acres BE QUICK!

Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 3 1 4 PRESENT ALL...

This 3 bedroom lowset brick and tile house is perched atop a gentle slope overlooking 5 fully fenced acres on a quiet dead end road. The property has a small dam...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!