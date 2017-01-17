Farmer and Sun a fresh first choice for Coopers

TEA TIME: Dina and Zach Cooper enjoying a healthy lunch and cup of tea at Farmer & Sun Café.

FOR Dina Cooper and her family, Farmer & Sun Cafe beats the others hands down.

"We used to come in every day, but now we come in two or three times a week," she said.

The Gympie Times caught up with her and her daughter Megan Sutherland and son Zach Cooper yesterday enjoying a healthy salad for lunch.

Ms Cooper said she discovered Farmer & Sun Cafe when she followed her favourite barista there and has been a regular ever since.

Ms Cooper, who has a gluten intolerance, likes the fact she can order just about anything off the menu.

"You're guaranteed to get something healthy. But the caramel slice is amazing. There's no sugar, no dairy, it's gluten free and it's suitable for vegans. And even though there's no sugar, it's the best caramel slice I've ever had," she said.

Healthy eating is important to Ms Cooper who said she liked the way everything at Farmer & Sun Cafe was made with local, farm fresh produce.

"I like how they try to support everyone - local farmers and vendors. Coming from a farming family, I appreciate that. No farmers, no food," she said.

And it's not just the menu that keeps her and her family coming back.

"The service here is amazing. The girls are just great,"she said.