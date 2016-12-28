30°
'82 games memories shared by a hop through time

scott kovacevic
| 28th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
Kayla and Charlie Williams in front of Matilda, who their fathers jumped out of to perform in the 1982 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in these exact costumes.
Kayla and Charlie Williams in front of Matilda, who their fathers jumped out of to perform in the 1982 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in these exact costumes.

JUMPING on the bed sounds immature, but it landed brothers Denis and Brian Williams in front of more than 60,000 people.

Performing as trampolining joeys in the opening ceremony of the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games, the brothers have now taken the opportunity to share some of their experience with their children.

Gathered near the giant Matilda statue at the Puma service centre at Kybong with young Kayla and Charlie Williams dressed in their fathers' costumes, Denis Williams said the experience meant more to him as he grew older.

"I think looking back on it the years after you appreciate it more,” he said.

"When you're nine or 10 you don't know the big picture.”

Brian, Kayla, Kathleen, Charlie, and Denis Williams celebrating the brothers&#39; past as performers at the 1982 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Brian, Kayla, Kathleen, Charlie, and Denis Williams celebrating the brothers' past as performers at the 1982 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Selection for the performance was made by ballot, and while the opening spectacular - with its hundreds of performers and a giant, winking Matilda float - looked like a well-oiled machine, Mr Williams said it was performed by the skin of their teeth.

To start with, they only had one complete rehearsal for the 20 joeys who would jump out of Matilda's pouch.

"Back in 1982 it was very sort of 'we'll see how we go', that's as a kid, 'okay we know we're gonna drive around, we know you're gonna come out and jump on trampolines',” he laughed.

"That's about all we were told.”

The performance in the closing ceremony was even more spontaneous.

"They actually hadn't planned the closing but we were invited back.”

Owning the costumes since the performance, Mr Williams said the decision to bring the children to the Matilda statue was made a few months ago.

He said Charlie and Kayla, who at nine are the same size as the brothers, jumped at the chance to suit up.

Their performance has even become a point of pride in the family.

"My eldest son last night had a couple of friends over and he went 'come and watch, my dad was in the Olympic Games'... it gets exaggerated but I think they're very proud of it.”

Still, he said sometimes fame reared its head in strange ways.

"I went to a 40th not so long ago and one of the mums went 'you were one of those joeys',” he laughed.

"That's how I am remembered: 10 minutes of my life when I was nine.”

Topics:  commonwealth games joeys matilda matilda service station opening ceremony











