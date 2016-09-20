27°
$80,000 facelift and new name for club

Donna Jones | 20th Sep 2016 6:30 AM
Paul Pilkington recently bought Tremors Nightclub and has committed $80,000 to renovating, revamping and renaming the club.
Paul Pilkington recently bought Tremors Nightclub and has committed $80,000 to renovating, revamping and renaming the club.

GYMPIE'S former nightclub Tremors holds fond memories for Paul Pilkington.

"I had my first kiss here in 1988,” he said, laughing.

But seriously, one of the publican's first jobs was managing the club from 1989-91.

That's one of the reasons why, just before Muster, he signed on the dotted line to buy the club.

Paul said he and his wife had also taken it on as a bit of a challenge.

Since then, he has sunk around $80,000 into renovating and revamping the interior ready for a grand re-opening on October 15.

"We'll keep the red tiles but we've pulled up all the carpet and the roof,” he said.

He has employed many locals to do the fit-out. The plastering will be done by Ian Barnden, Dodt's Carpets will lay the new carpet, John Culmner is doing the plumbing, R&K Cabinets will take care of the joinery and Perry Morrison is doing the upholstery.

The aim is to make the venue appeal to a wider demographic.

"We're trying to make it into a meeting place. From after-work drinks and antipasto from 5pm Fridays,” he said.

The idea is to keep the music volume more subdued until later in the evening, so that people can come and relax and talk earlier in the night. And slowly, as the night progresses, increase the volume and intensity so that those who still want to party hard can do so.

Paul is aiming to make it a safe venue, and is looking to work with the taxi companies to encourage patrons to stay inside the safety of the venue when waiting for a taxi, under the protection of local company Rely Security, rather than risking the rank late at night.

"We're hoping to get them (the taxis) to pull right up to the door,” he said.

The decor is going to be modern and sharp with booths and tables along one of the walls to encourage people to sit and talk, order food and relax. Paul said you would be able to call ahead and book a booth, and have a plate of nibblies brought over and order drinks from your table.

"It's a little bit of the city brought to the country,” he said.

They'll be keeping two of the pool tables but the others will go to make room for more seating, and the dance floor and DJ console will remain virtually unchanged.

And the hours will also change slightly with a cover charge of $5 in effect from 10pm-12am, and $10 from 12am-1am with a lockout coming into effect at 1am.

Because the club falls under the Night Club category in the new lockout laws, the club will be open until 3am, but Paul said they will stop alcohol service at 2am.

This will allow people the chance to relax inside the club and order a taxi in comfort and wind down before heading home.

Tremors has been known by many different names over the past two decades.

It started off as Klyx in 1988, changed to Phantoms around 1995, became The Shaft around 2005 and was changed to Tremors in 2014.

The new name, while not a closely guarded secret, is currently under wraps.

