RESCUE: A 77-year-old man was flown to Nambour Hospital after a quad-bike accident.

A 77-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to Nambour Hospital with a broken shoulder and possible spinal injuries after an accident involving a quad bike.

Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight says it was called to a property at Ballogie, northwest of Kingaroy, following the accident.

He was flown to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.