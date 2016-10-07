31°
7 years on: Baby born live on Toowoomba radio

Meghan Harris
| 7th Oct 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 7:00 AM
CUTE KID: Josephine McLaren turned seven yesterday.
CUTE KID: Josephine McLaren turned seven yesterday.

SEVEN years ago soon-to-be mum-of-two Hannah McLaren broadcast her labour on Toowoomba radio.

Hannah McLaren had been admitted to Toowoomba Hospital about 11.30 the night before she phoned CFM's Hamish and Burgo for their morning segment "what are you doing up so early?"

She was in desperate need of pain relief when she phoned the radio station at 6am on October 6, 2009.

"Contractions had started the night before so it was a very long and tiring experience," she said.

"We were listening to the radio and everyone else was calling up with generic answers and I thought I would call for something different.

BROADCAST BABY: At the Toowoomba Hospital after Hannah McLaren gave birth to her daughter are (from left) CFM's Hamish Carter with newborn Josephine, mum Hannah, three-year-old sister Laylah, dad Dustyn McLaren and CFM's Ryan Burgess.
BROADCAST BABY: At the Toowoomba Hospital after Hannah McLaren gave birth to her daughter are (from left) CFM's Hamish Carter with newborn Josephine, mum Hannah, three-year-old sister Laylah, dad Dustyn McLaren and CFM's Ryan Burgess.

"They were in shock when I told them I was in labour.

"It was a bit of a laugh and something to take my mind off things."

More than two hours after her call Mrs McLaren gave birth to a 3.236kg baby girl, Josephine, a baby sister to then three-year-old Laylah.

The Chronicle reported on the story at the time and Mrs McLaren said for months after the birth people were coming up to her recognising her from the paper.

"I had people coming up to me telling me that they followed my journey the whole morning," she said.

"I was not expecting that from people, it was a shock. A nice shock though.

HAPPY FAMILY: Posing for a family photo are Hannah McLaren and her husband Dustyn with their children (from left) Josephine, Eliana and Laylah McLaren.
HAPPY FAMILY: Posing for a family photo are Hannah McLaren and her husband Dustyn with their children (from left) Josephine, Eliana and Laylah McLaren.

"I just thought it would be a different call for the radio."

Since the birth of Josephine, Mrs McLaren and her husband Dustyn also welcomed another daughter, Eliana, two years ago.

The family-of-five now lives in Gympie and Mrs McLaren said Josephine had grown into a beautiful young girl.

"She is an adventurous little thing. She lives in a fantasy type world where everything is perfect," she said.

"It is so sweet to see. She has such a good outlook on everything and is very imaginative.

"She is like any other seven-year-old; she is into ballet, dance and princess things."

Josephine celebrated her birthday yesterday by going to McDonald's for dinner and visiting her grandparents for a swim in their pool after school.

Topics:  editors picks, gympie, radio, toowoomba

