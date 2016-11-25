30°
6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

Frances Klein
| 25th Nov 2016 2:40 PM
SATURDAY

1. Digger's Cup

When: Today, gates open at 11am.

Where: Gympie racetrack, Southside.

GALLOPERS will jump for the last time on the sand track this year at the Digger's Cup.

Steeped in tradition the Digger's Cup started 50 years ago as a place for veterans and defence force members to catch up.

READ: Deck the halls at Digger's Cup 

After a break, the Cup was reinstated three years ago.

Today's race will have a festive twist, with Santa (aka Colin Betts) busy handing out treats to the kids and betting vouchers to the adults.

It's a great day to see the digger's legacy carried on.

 

 

Peter Maddock and Colin Betts
Peter Maddock and Colin Betts Tom Daunt

 

2. Christmas Open Day

When: Today, 8am - 2pm.

Where: Sacred Community Shop, 4/6 John St.

JOIN in the fun with Christmas-themed messy play and the chance to make your own snow globes.

Get a digital photo and a gift for $5 for 1 child and don't miss the stalls of cheap Christmas gifts from local businesses.

Sausage sizzle and drinks available.

3. The Great Duck Race

When: Saturday, 10am - 1pm.

Where: Starting 80m up from the weir (near the touch fields) and finishing 20m below the weir, Mary River.

IF spending a morning by the river sounds like the way to beat the heat today, then don't miss Gympie's Great Duck Race put on by Central State School.

Sponsorship of plastic ducks cost $10 (available on the morning) with the chance to win $500, $200 and $100 for the fastest ducks down the river.

A stone skipping competition and Larry the Lead Duck's time trial competition will warm up the crowd before the big race.

There will also be mini markets along the top of the river bank with food and drinks available, free face painting, bouncy castle and petting farm.

2. CCC Fete, Fireworks & Carols

When: Saturday from 2- 8pm.

Where: Cooloola Christian College, 1 College Rd, Southside.

TO celebrate their 25th birthday, Cooloola Christian College is are turning on the fireworks tonight. But before that, they are kicking-off with a fete at 2pm, running until 6pm. There will be rides, games, market stalls, Christmas trees and delicious food.

At 6pm outdoor carols will begin, which will finishing with a bang of fireworks around 8pm.

 

SMACK DOWN: Anthony 'The Bull' Romano (aka Anthony Puleo) holds the title belt while Casey 'Echo' Eichmann is looking to impress in his debut match.
SMACK DOWN: Anthony 'The Bull' Romano (aka Anthony Puleo) holds the title belt while Casey 'Echo' Eichmann is looking to impress in his debut match. Tom Daunt

3. When Worlds Collide

When: Saturday night, 7pm.

Where: Six Mile Oval, Bruce Hwy

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children with kids under seven free.

IN A first for Gympie, up to 26 entertainment wrestlers will step into the ring at the Cats Oval tonight.

The Wide Bay Pro Wrestling event, which has been in the pipeline for teo years and will include wrestlers from the region, will deliver all the thrills and spills of modern entertainment wrestling.

READ: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval.

Gates open at 6pm with the wrestlers entering the ring at 7pm. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for children with kids under seven free.

Wrestling fans are encouraged to take part in the pre show entertainment where they can have a photo with the championship belt.

SUNDAY

 

Frankie J Holden Main Stage Gympie Muster 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
Frankie J Holden Main Stage Gympie Muster 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

5. Ol' 55

When: Sunday night, 6.30pm

Where: Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds

Cost: $55 per person

IT'S time to put on your blue suede shoes with Frankie J Holden and Ol' 55 roaring into town tomorrow.

Bringing their trademark blend of high-energy rock 'n' roll and a distinctly Aussie sense of humour, fans can expect to hear their greatest hits including music from their new anthology "It's time to rock n roll".

"It's going to be a great treat for fans, we've got the original lineup back together," frontman Frankie J Holden told The Gympie Times.

READ: The Gympie Times interviews Frankie J Holden from Ol' 55.

Special guests are Hoo8Hoo.

Tickets are available online at www.rushfestival.com.au/ol-55/ or from The Musicians Garage in Mary St.

Topics:  carols cooloola christian college fireworks gympie races horse racing ol' 55 pavilion things to do in gympie whatson wrestling

