6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

#1

9 Norman St, Gympie

$170, 000

THIS great home presents as a neat and tidy post-war home and offers the astute purchaser the opportunity to secure a great future investment in the CBD of Gympie.

The home is highlighted with original features all in great condition, with a proximity to schools, shops and all amenities.

2 Bedrooms - built in robes

Separate Living - air conditioned

1 Bathroom - 2 toilets

Fully Fenced - low maintenance

1 Car accommodation

Great investment

Covered outdoor entertainment area

Guaranteed a great rent return

VIEW LISTING HERE

#2

20 Ashford Rd Gympie

$199,000

$199,000 : 20 Ashford Rd, Gympie Contributed

A CHARACTER filled Queenslander situated on a 1012 ms block that features a large main bedroom, two bedrooms freshly painted, new carpet in two bedrooms, refreshed bathroom, open plan living area and fenced yard, shed and double carport.

Bedrooms:3

Bathrooms:1

Land Size:1012 m² (approx)

Carport Spaces:2

Fully Fenced

Photos View Photo Gallery

VIEW LISTING HERE

#3

9 Hilton Rd, Gympie

$199, 000

$199, 000, 9 Hilton Rd, Gympie Contributed

BRING the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle air conditioning and fireplace. Completely restumped, good roof, near new gas hot water system and gas stove. Original old shop that is great for a workshop, studio or many other possibilities. The 766m2 corner block offers two street frontage.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size:776 m² (approx)

Air Conditioning

Close to Schools

Close to Shops

Close to Transport

Fireplace(s)

Dishwasher

Ceiling Fans

Photos View Photo Gallery

VIEW LISTING HERE

#4

30 Violet St, Gympie

$199,000

$199, 000: 30 Violet St, Gympie Contributed

A LARGE 903m2 block situated on the Bruce Highway in central Gympie with 20m frontage and direct access. Situated on a high volume intersection with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

The home is fenced, cinder block below and weatherboard upper with 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, lounge/dining, country style kitchen and polished floors.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size:903 m² (approx)

Floorboards

Open Car Spaces: 2

Close to Schools, Close to Shops, Close to Transport

Photos View Photo Gallery

VIEW LISTING HERE

#5

30 Elizabeth St, Gympie

$175, 000

$175, 000: 30 Elizabeth St, Gympie Contributed

THIS very affordable property offers a fenced yard and a single carport, modern kitchen, pantry, electric stove, air-conditioning, spacious lounge, two sleepouts

A great starter or investment, this cheapy is well worth a look. Contact Rob to arrange your inspection.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size:607 m² (approx)

Outdoor Features

Garage Spaces:1

Photos View Photo Gallery

VIEW LISTING HERE

#6

22 Kidgell St, Gympie

$198, 900

$198, 900, 22 Kidgell St, Gympie Contributed

"70 Years old but sitting on one of the most sought after blocks in Gympie.”

THIS Queenslander badly needs painting, the carpets are in need of replacement and the kitchen and bathroom should both be remodelled, but this property is blessed with a large flat 1,682 sqm block with two street access and views not often found over the town.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Land size: 1682 m² (approx)

Price per m²: $118

Indoor features

Dishwasher

Garage spaces:1

Shed

Polished timber floors, deck, fully fenced

Photos View Photo Gallery

VIEW LISTING HERE