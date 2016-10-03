'56 torchbearers celebrate Diamond anniversary display

Members of the 1956 Olympic torch relay in Gympie gathered to celebrate the opening of a display for its 60th anniversary (from left) Geoff Brown, Bevan Cross, Con Comino, Lyall Roberts, Lex Dodt, Garnet Grant, Mathew Hamilton, and Henry Bath.

SIXTY years and 15 Olympics on, members of the 1956 Olympic torch relay who carried the flame through Gympie gathered at the Gympie Regional Library late last week to officially open a display commemorating the diamond anniversary of the event.

Eight torchbearers were on hand to commemorate the occasion and open the display, which brings together a mixture of memorabilia from this iconic time in Australia's sports history.

A cake decorated with the Olympic rings was cut by Garnet Grant to commemorate the display's opening.

For Henry Bath, it was the chance to participate in an event like this 60 years after it occurred.

"I think even at this stage - and in the longer term - people are aware of the significance of the event,” Mr Bath said.

'It was the first torch relay carried in the Souther Hemisphere, and at the time the longest torch relay.

"It's still viewed as unlike what relays are carried out these days, it was a true relay because it was handed from one runner to another for more than 3000kms.”

Mr Bath added there was a large emphasis during training on "carrying the torch away from you because it had quite an extensive flame flowing out from it”.

A wide array of memorabilia is on display, from pictures and medallions, magazine covers and even oral histories from some of the torchbearers.

The Gympie to Pomona Torch Relay runners for the 1956 Olympics. Contributed

With all of these physical tokens of the past, Mr Bath said his fondest memory of the 1956 relay was the reaction of the people when the Olympic flame made its appearance in Gympie at 3am in the morning.

"It was just unbelievable how many people were around the town hall at that time of the morning in their pyjamas and dressing gowns.”

While heavily focussed on the 1956 relay, the display also includes the uniform and some memorabilia from the 2000 Olympics as well, in which Mr Bath was lucky enough to have been selected for also.

Having participated in both, Mr Bath said there was a stark difference between the two, from the fact the 2000 Olympic relay was officially sponsored by a company, and that every runner (or walker) only carried the torch for 400m.

It was a huge difference from the mile torchbearers had to manage the first time.

The memorabilia will be on display until Friday.

The library is open from 9am-5pm during the week, and from 9am-7pm on Thursday.