34°
5 things to look forward to in 2017

Francesca McMackin | 30th Dec 2016 1:45 PM
COMING TOGETHER: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre is scheduled to open in April next year.
COMING TOGETHER: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre is scheduled to open in April next year.

1. G150 celebrations

NEXT year will essentially be a year-long party to celebration the sesquicentenary, or 150th anniversary, of the year James Nash discovered gold in Gympie.

Throughout the year the Gympie region will host community-led festivals, events, concerts, exhibitions and activities that explore the community's rich heritage and celebrate the evolution of the town.


2. Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre opening

WORKS on the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) are nearing completion, with the centre now scheduled to open in April 2017.

Gympie Regional Council initially planned to have the ARC operational by this month, but the opening date has been gradually pushed back after delays.

The huge new pool facility on Tozer Park Rd features a 50m outdoor pool, a 25m indoor heated pool, water slides and a water play area.

The centre will replace the Gympie Memorial Pool, which will close permanently after the new centre opens.


3. Roller skating rink

SKATEZONE is hoping to hold its opening launch in mid-February.

 

SkateZone co-owner Darren Nyberg with son Shannon.
SkateZone co-owner Darren Nyberg with son Shannon.

The venue at 15 Dennis Little Dr will also be the base for Gympie Roller Sports Club, which will pursue sports including roller derby and roller hockey.

Visit the SkateZone & Gympie Roller Sports Club Inc page on Facebook for updates.


4. Bruce Hwy upgrade milestones

CONSTRUCTION is roaring ahead on the Cooroy to Curra upgrades on Sections A and C.

The completion of Section A at Cooroy, scheduled to open in April, will shave time off Gympie travellers' trips to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane after more than a year of restricted limits.

Meanwhile, works on Section C are well underway, with the 10.8km stretch scheduled for completion in mid-2018.

The stretch between Traveston and Woondum will be upgraded to a divided four-lane highway.


5. Great shows

THIS year delivered big-ticket shows to Gympie like Jackass and Justice Crew, and 2017 is already looking good for music-lovers with home-grown band The Amity Affliction already set to perform in Gympie on January 20.

Combine that with the Gympie Music Muster and the Mitchell Creek Rock 'N' Blues Fest, and the Gympie region is fast becoming a haven for touring bands and other entertainment.

Gympie Times
