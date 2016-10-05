29°
5 things to feel good about in Gympie in October

Frances Klein
| 5th Oct 2016 3:07 PM

THIS little list will leave with no excuse to feel gloomy in October in the Gympie region. Check out these five things that will make your heart sing this month.

 

Gympie's white flowering jacaranda tree. Photo Greg Miller / The Gympie Times
Gympie's white flowering jacaranda tree. Photo Greg Miller / The Gympie Times Greg Miller

1. Jacarandas are in bloom

THIS is the month the Gympie skyline lights up with a purple hue as the many magnificent jacaranda trees begin to bloom.

You can bathe in their full beauty in the city's shared spaces such as Memorial Park or catch them towering in all their grandeur over trees and fences in Gympie backyards. Gympie is even home to a rare white jacaranda tree behind the Civic Centre, where the semi-mature compliments its fully-grown purple counterparts perfectly.

 

 

Wayne Blair lights the heart for the Heart of Gold Film Festival opening 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
Wayne Blair lights the heart for the Heart of Gold Film Festival opening 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

2. Heart of Gold screens

THE Heart of Gold International Film Festival is the ultimate feel-good festival. The four day festival (which begins October 6) will deliver the loveliest line up of positive, witty, entertaining, joyous, uplifting, enlightening and ground-breaking short films and be sure to leave viewers feeling good.

The four-day program includes industry masterclasses, a spectacular opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of shorts from all genres and it all happens at Gympie's Civic Centre.

Check out everything there is to know about Heart of Gold here.

 

Whales put on a show just off Caloundra as they head south on their annual migration.
Whales put on a show just off Caloundra as they head south on their annual migration. Colin Vale

3. Whales pass the Cooloola coast

EACH year the majestic humpback whales make their annual migration along the coastal waters of Southern Queensland. After a good splash up north, the whales are back passing the Cooloola Coast in October as they return south.

The lighthouse at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach's Carlo Sandblow are great vantage points for viewing passing whales or you can book an adventure tour from Rainbow Beach and get a look up close.

CHECK IT OUT: Tangled whale 'asks for help' at Double Island Point

 

 

Dallas Frasca on stage at the Rush Festival in Nelson Reserve Sunday.
Dallas Frasca on stage at the Rush Festival in Nelson Reserve Sunday. Craig Warhurst

4. It's Rush festival time

OCTOBER means RUSH festival time and by lightining will this year's celebrations be a cracker as the region nears its 150th year of celebrating the discovery of gold.

The stellar calendar of events includes the Gold Rush Festival, to be held in Nelson Reserve, Gympie, on Saturday, October 15 featuring a classic car and bike show, kids' activities and rides, a parade down Mary St, and live local entertainment throughout the day.

The event will conclude with a free performance from Australian rock icons Mental as Anything, supported by local rising stars Emma Beau and Linc Phelps, and a laser light show. 

RUSH FESTIVAL: Check out all you need to know about the events here

 

 

Atlas 5, and Jetta, 6, St Johns. SOCIALS: Out and about cooling off from the hot weather at Gympie Memorial Pool. January 12, 2016.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Atlas 5, and Jetta, 6, St Johns. SOCIALS: Out and about cooling off from the hot weather at Gympie Memorial Pool. January 12, 2016.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

5. The Memorial pool is open

WITH the weather hotting up and the days lengthening, what better way to feel good then to take a splash in Gympie's Memorial Pool? Whether its a few dozen laps to keep fit or a paddle with the kids October is the perfect time to take advantage of the water before the sun starts to really scorch the skin.

And on a bitter sweet note, this is the last October the Gympie Memorial Pool will be open before it makes way for Gympie's new aquatic centre early next year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  feel good, heart of gold, jacaranda, rush festival, whales

5 things to feel good about in Gympie in October

This little list will leave with no excuse to feel gloomy in October

